The Mesa Pawn and Loan building on the corner of Second Street and Ute Avenue is being demolished by the city over the next few weeks and will be converted into a parking lot.
The building, which sits prominently on the Interstate 70 Business loop and neighbors the Grand Junction Convention Center, was purchased by the city in 2017. General Services Director Jay Valentine said it will only take around three weeks to complete the demolition. CW Construction is doing the work, which will cost the city $40,000.
“It’s just a beautiful downtown and to have the opportunity to eliminate what would be considered slum or blight is definitely a good thing,” Valentine said. “To turn an unusable piece of property now into something that could be of use — additional parking is never a bad thing downtown — is a positive.”
The long-term plan for the property, Valentine said, is to construct a hotel attached to the convention center in the area of its current parking lot and utilize the pawn shop property to expand parking for the hotel and convention center.
“It would allow for larger conventions and multiple events going on at the same time,” Valentine said. “Because that would take up part of the footprint of the current parking lot, we’ll have that additional parking now to take care of those displaced spaces.”
Due to the large impact from the coronavirus on the lodging industry, Valentine said a new hotel in that area would likely not be constructed until there had been some economic recovery within the industry.
In the near-term, Valentine said the 0.85 acre property will be covered in crushed asphalt, rather than a paved surface. He said the Colorado Department of Transportation is looking to adjust the curve on I-70B in that area and would need to use part of that property to do so.
Valentine said people most likely won’t see heavy equipment on the site until next week. Currently, crews are removing some paint and other materials for disposal that had been stored in the building.
The demolition project will not impact traffic in the area, Valentine said. Crews will be staging in the current Convention Center parking lot.