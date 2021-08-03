An alleged large operation to sell stolen goods in the community has been disrupted by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
James “Jimmy” Vaughn Wilcox III, 59, of Grand Junction, owner of A Pawn Shop at 353 Pitkin Ave., was arrested Friday and charged with multiple felonies, including theft charges, Pawnbroker Prohibited Acts and soliciting prostitution.
Rumors of illegal activity at A Pawn have swirled for years, Mesa County Sgt. Wayne Weyler said, but there was no proof of wrongdoing.
That changed when the Sheriff’s Office began to look into allegations that Wilcox was soliciting prostitution from homeless women.
Through that investigation, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search of the pawn shop and noticed pawn slips that had not been filled out properly, which is a crime.
Pawn shops are required to fill out paperwork, including the name of the person selling or pawning an item, a serial number and description of the item, Weyler said.
“The way it’s supposed to work is that if they have a serial number on an item, you put in the proper serial number, it will automatically alert law enforcement to let them know that this item was stolen,” Weyler said.
Investigators had the building under surveillance and noticed the same people dropping off items regularly. Further investigation led investigators to learn some of the people were under investigation themselves for thefts. This led to a second warrant to search the property for stolen goods.
“This particular one, we probably used 20 to 30 deputies and investigators to go through (the search),” Weyler said.
“At this point we were looking specifically for large-ticket items that had serial numbers or that we could prove had been stolen.”
The search took two days and turned up more than $75,000 in stolen items, according to a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office press release. That included nearly $33,000 worth of products stolen from Home Depot, $17,500 stolen from Lowe’s Home Improvement and $15,000 in stolen bicycles.
It also found nearly 1,980 incorrectly filled out pawn slips.
During the search, Wilcox allegedly told investigators he knew items were stolen, but that if he didn’t buy them, they’d sell them somewhere else.
“The crime reduction unit had done in the last two years three other searches of houses that had fenced items, stolen items, they were into the tens of thousands,” Weyler said. “This is obviously $50,000 to $60,000 and probably far larger than that, but we just could not prove the items were stolen.”
What Wilcox was operating is called a “fence,” Weyler said.
It’s a property that people know they can bring stolen goods to and receive payment. Mesa County Capt.Todd Sorenson said places like this are part of a larger system.
“We’re looking at this from a business model perspective,” Sorenson said.
“Kids aren’t just breaking into cars to break into cars. There’s a profiteering piece of this from the burglaries and all the stuff that’s going on, and he was the fruit of that. He’s the receiver, the liquidator that gives them cash to keep this machine going.”
Having disrupted that could have a positive impact on crime in the city and county, though it is too early to say definitively, Sorenson said.
While many pawn shops are legitimate and helpful to police, Sorenson said, he also said he hopes the few that are not take notice.
“We’re hoping to have a net positive impact on our crime rate and also send a message to other people that might be in this business,” Sorenson said.
For Mesa County citizens, Sorenson said they should record serial numbers on high-priced items and mark them in a unique way, then take a photograph.
If it is stolen,people should report it immediately to police and give them that documentation. It helps police prove an item is stolen and makes getting it returned more likely.
The Sheriff’s Office is starting a campaign to make people aware of those steps, starting at the National Night Out events today.
“Identify your property,” Sorenson said. “Put some kind of individualized marking on your property, some way that you can identify your property, especially if you have serial numbers. That stuff makes it easier.”