Drivers along the Interstate 70 Business Loop saw increased police activity Tuesday while the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a local pawn shop.
Deputies were on scene all day Tuesday at A Pawn Shop, 353 Pitkin Ave., as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into stolen property.
Investigators would likely continue searching the property throughout today as well, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky said.
“We’re going to be there all day today and probably all day tomorrow as well,” Terlecky said. “The business is not in operation while we’re conducting those search warrants.”
The investigation began around six months ago and stemmed from other stolen property investigations. No arrests have been made at this time.
“There’s a lot for them (investigators) to go through and a lot of work to be done,” Terlecky said.