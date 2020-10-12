An expected hit to Mesa County's tax revenues from the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t nearly as bad as initially thought, and that’s allowing county officials to offer a modest pay increase to its employees next year.
As things stand right now, County Administrator Pete Baier is proposing a $190.6 million budget for 2021, a 1.3% increase over this year’s spending plan.
That’s largely due to an unexpected increase in sales tax revenues despite the economic shutdown in the spring because of the coronavirus.
“Sales tax has been pleasantly strong,” Baier told county commissioners on Monday. "It’s been about 4.5% to 5% year-to-date above last year, above our budget prediction. A lot of that is due to online sales, which does concern me a little bit for how that may affect our local community and our local shops as we come out of this.”
Baier said that the county’s building permits also were higher than last year and “that was a very strong year as far as the number of permits.”
Last year, the county collected about $1.9 million in licenses and permits in its building department, but is expecting that to increase to about $2.1 million in next year’s budget.
While the budget does include a 1.5% merit pay hike for employees who earn it, all county workers will see an increase in their insurance premiums. The total increase in the county’s self-funded health care program is expected to go up 12% next year, with the employees taking up the bulk of covering that hike, at 8.81%.
Commissioner Scott McInnis said that while that may sound like a lot, it isn’t.
“That percent is a little misleading,” he said. "An employee with employee-only coverage, their cost would go from $40 (a month) to $43.”
Employees who have their spouses on the plan will see their rates increase from $300 a month to $342. At the same time, however, the county is doubling this year's 0.5% match in retirement benefits to its workers, and is continuing to fund its tuition reimbursement program for employee training.
Baier said that while the county doesn’t expect to see a refund under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights from this year’s revenues, one could come about next year, which wouldn’t be paid out until 2022. This year’s budget included a $5 million TABOR refund from previous budget years, which was paid out through a reduction in property tax collections.
Baier's budget calls for a temporary mill levy credit of 1.309 mills on property taxes to ensure the county doesn’t collect more than TABOR allows. That reduction will result in about $2.7 million less in property tax revenues to the county next year than it would otherwise collect if it continued to assess its normal 12.162 mills.
As a result, the county expected to bring in about $23.2 million in property tax revenues next year. This year, the county set its mill levy to collect about $23.4 million in property taxes.
The budget also calls for hiring two new employees next year, one of which would be for a facility dog handler in the District Attorney's Office to be funded from a $42,000 grant, and the other for a "generalist" position in the Human Resources Department with an annual salary of $50,000.
The spending plan also calls for nearly $36 million in capital projects for such things as improvements to county facilities, computers, transportation and body cameras for sheriff's deputies.
The budget doesn't include and anticipated $4 million in federal money to help deal with the pandemic, nor any money that might come the county's way from any new COVID relief bill pending before Congress.
The budget is slated to be finalized in December. Between now and then, however, county residents are asked to make comments on it at future commissioner meetings or directly to County Budget Manager Jeremy Caudle at jeremy.caudle@mesacounty.us. A copy of the proposed budget can be found at the county's website at www.mesacounty.us/finance/budget.