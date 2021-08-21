The celebration of the Palisade peach has returned.
The Palisade Peach Festival began Friday.
After a difficult year in 2020 with a canceled Peach Festival due to COVID and a crop freeze in the spring, the Palisade Chamber of Commerce is expected a good turnout today.
The festival in the park will be open from today 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Riverbend Park in Palisade.
As always, there will be a major focus on food with peaches at the center of the cuisine events.
On the schedule are demonstrations, peach eating contests, car show, running races and lots of music.
The Peach Festival will have three locations with most of the events happening in Riverbend Park.
There will also be events at Memorial Park and Peach Bowl Park.
More information: palisadecoc.com or facebook. com/palisadepeachfe
n 7-10 a.m. — Palisade Lions Club pancake breakfast at Memorial Park
n 8:30 a.m. — Just Peachy 1K, 5K, 10K at Peach Bowl Park
n 9 a.m. — Peach Festival Parade (going by Memorial Park)
n 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Car Show at Peach Bowl Park
At Riverbend Park
n 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Peach Cuisine with Colorado Chefs live demonstrations
n 12:30 & 2:30 p.m. — Kids peach eating contest
n 4:30 & 6:30 p.m. — adult peach eating contest
n 5 p.m. — BBQ Throwdown winners announced
n Music lineup: Tim + Richard, 10–11:30 a.m.; Lincoln Pants Band, noon to 1:30 p.m.; Dead Cowboyz, 2–3:30 p.m.; Still House String Band, 4–5:30 p.m.; and Soul Habit, 6–8 p.m.