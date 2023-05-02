Since Peach Street Distillers in downtown Palisade began serving food out of its on-site food truck, demand for its meals has increased, making the distillery more than an ideal spot for social drinking on a Sunday afternoon.
As a result of that increased demand, Peach Street Distillers has opted to add a kitchen to its establishment. The distillery’s tasting room manager, Krista Bryant, said there’s no clear timeline for the project, but she’s hopeful that construction will begin this fall and the kitchen will be operational to kick off 2024.
“It’s kind of been hard to keep up with the demand for our busy Saturdays and Sundays,” Bryant said. “People really like what we’re serving. It’s really difficult to give people decent ticket times with the size of the food truck and what it’s able to do. It’s actually really impressive what we do manage to pump out of that thing. With a full-size kitchen, we’re hoping to be able to lower our ticket time and give the customers a higher quality experience.”
Currently, the cooks in the Peach Street Distillers’ food truck specialize in pizza, tacos and sandwiches. Once the kitchen is built, Bryant said the distillery plans to double its kitchen staff and expand on its food menu.
“I know our kitchen staff in particular will be really excited to have some more elbow room because, right now, it’s a very tiny space,” Bryant said. “It’s amazing that we can fit three to four guys in there and they can crank out as much food as they do with the limited amount of space they have.”
Bryant said that she and others at the store have had their minds racing with the possibilities of future Peach Street eating options.
“We’re already all daydreaming about all of the new, fun things we’ll get to add to our menu and bring to the public. We’re really excited about the whole thing,” Bryant said. “We’ve played around with getting fryers and adding fried food items, as well as pasta dishes here and there. We already do some random specials all the time, but this will really solidify what we can add permanently to our menu that the public really seems to like.”
Bryant joked that the biggest benefit of this project would be her having some new meals to eat while she’s working.
“Our weekends have always been really busy, even before food was an option, so now, because our food is so good and it’s gotten a little bit of word of mouth around town, I think that’s really increasing that,” she said.
“This has been something that we’ve been talking about doing for a couple of years now. I’m really excited to finally see things happening and stuff going in motion. It’s been really awesome to be a part of this whole growth of Peach Street.”