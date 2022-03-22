The St. Peter's University Peacocks basketball team logo on the side of a St. Peter's University campus building is displayed on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Jersey City, N.J. Everyone was buzzing about tiny Saint Peter's University Friday after its stunning NCAA college basketball tournament upset win of Kentucky except maybe Saint Peter's University. Students and staff were savoring the No. 15 seed Peacocks’ 85-79 overtime win. But Fridays are typically quiet on the Jersey City campus, and that was unchanged even after the feat that destroyed untold numbers of tournament brackets showing second-seeded Kentucky in the winner’s box.
Stefan Jeremiah
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Peter’s guard Daryl Banks III, 5, throws down a dunk Thursday during the Peacocks’ 85-79 overtime victory over second-seeded Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.
The St. Peters Peacocks are the story — the Cinderella story — of the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The Peacocks, from New Jersey, defeated Kentucky in the first round, then Murray State (coincidentally another Kentucky school) in the second round.
This is the second straight year a No. 15 seed has made the Sweet 16 round. Oral Roberts did it last year. Florida Gulf Coast was the first to accomplish the feat back in 2013.
Zero No. 15 seeds have advanced to the final 8, so the Peacocks hope to be the first.
Four 11 seeded teams have made the Final Four. In 2018, Loyola Chicago did it.
As history has shown, the Cinderella teams usually bow out eventually. The top seeds still rule when it comes to the Final Four and winning the championship.
Villanova remains the king of the Cinderellas. The Wildcats won the national title as a No. 8 seed in 1985. Three No. 8 seeds have made it to the title game. The other two being Bulter in 2011 and Kentucky in 2014.
Here’s a quick breakdown of what seeds have won a national championship and advanced to the Final Four since 1985: