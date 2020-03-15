Turns out there’s no such thing as too much pie in The Daily Sentinel’s latest web poll. Pecan and cherry tied as favorites for readers’ favorite pies.
Saturday’s Pi Day celebrations — honoring both the mathematical constant and the delicious dessert — were a little dampened this year, but that didn’t stop readers from sounding off.
While pecan held an early lead, cherry surged late and forced a tie, with each securing 14% of the vote.
Apple picked up 9% of the vote to take third and key lime finished in fourth, ahead of a five-way tie for fifth between banana cream, coconut cream, lemon meringue, peach and pumpkin pies.
NEW POLL
Spring weather in Colorado, kindly put, is all over the place. With spring fast approaching, we want to know: How do you celebrate the spring weather?
Head to gjsentinel.com and find the poll in the right rail to cast your vote.
PHOTO CONTEST
The photo “Go baby, go” by Christopher Tomlinson was the favorite in the latest poll showcasing the awesome work of Daily Sentinel photographers.
Watch for a new poll next Tuesday and head to gjsentinel.com to vote on your favorite by finding the photo contest story online.
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our e-mail newsletter. The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the next Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: A new report from the Grand Junction Regional Airport confirms they’re succeeding when it comes to what goal?
A: C. Losing fewer travelers to DIA.
Q: The old Mountain Lion Fruit building in Palisade is destined for what?
A: B. To become a wine museum.
Q: A lawsuit against the BLM over a Glenwood Springs quarry hinges on what?
A: D. If the mine is governed by the 1872 Mining Law or the 1947 Materials Act and 1955 Common Varieties Act.
Q: In March 2005, 65 Grand Junction residents returned from a year away doing what?
A: C. A deployment with the 143rd Signal Company in Kuwait.