Pedestrian killed by car

Dec 8, 2022

A car struck and killed a man walking in the area of 28 3/4 Road and North Avenue Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the incident around 5:40 p.m., according to a press release from the Grand Junction Police Department.

The man died on scene and has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

This comes a week after a cyclist in Orchard Mesa was seriously injured after being struck by a car in the area of U.S. 50 and Linden Avenue.