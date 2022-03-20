Pedestrian killed by semi-truck in Delta County SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Mar 20, 2022 Mar 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi-truck in Delta County on Sunday, according to a news release from the Delta Police Department.At approximately 9:05 a.m., a dispatch call was made for the Delta Police Department to respond to an accident scene at the area of U.S. Highway 50 near 1600 Road.Once law enforcement arrived it was determined that the pedestrian was deceased on scene. No other injuries were reported from the other parties involved.The identification of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing by the Delta Police Department.Northbound traffic on Highway 50 was briefly stopped and re-routed around the accident during the investigation. The highway was reopened at approximately 11:23 a.m.Other responding agencies included the Delta Fire Department, Delta County Ambulance District, Delta County Coroner’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Delta County Pedestrian Police Transports Delta Police Department Delta Fire Department Truck Investigation Semitrailer Law Enforcement Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sun 44% 36° 62° Sun Sunday 62°/36° Showers. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 44% Sunrise: 07:17:45 AM Sunset: 07:26:42 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: NNE @ 15 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 2% 30° 51° Mon Monday 51°/30° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:16:09 AM Sunset: 07:27:41 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: N @ 18 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Clear. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 6% 29° 52° Tue Tuesday 52°/29° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:14:34 AM Sunset: 07:28:40 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: NNE @ 16 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Clear. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 3% 34° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/34° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:12:58 AM Sunset: 07:29:40 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Clear. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 39° 65° Thu Thursday 65°/39° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:11:22 AM Sunset: 07:30:39 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 42° 71° Fri Friday 71°/42° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:09:46 AM Sunset: 07:31:38 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 47° 74° Sat Saturday 74°/47° Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:08:10 AM Sunset: 07:32:36 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business