Pembina Pipeline Corp. has recorded a financial hit in connection with its Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas project in Oregon due to the level of uncertainty over the project, which recently has suffered regulatory setbacks.
The Canada-based company reported that it is recording a $1.6 billion combined noncash impairment on Jordan Cove and two other investments, an accounting move that essentially writes down the asset value of those projects. The impairment factored into a fourth-quarter loss for Pembina of more than $1.2 billion and a $316 million loss for the year, the company said.
It reports its results based on the Canadian dollar, currently worth about 79 cents.
“We believe the time for these projects may come; however, we can sadly no longer predict with certainty when that time will be and hence were compelled to reflect their impairments in our 2020 financial statements through a non-cash charge,” Pembina said in a news release Thursday.
The $10 billion Jordan Cove project would ship liquefied natural gas to Asian markets. It would tap gas produced in Canada and the Rockies, including in western Colorado, benefiting Piceance Basin gas developers, local project supporters say. The project also includes a 229-mile pipeline that would be built in Oregon.
Pembina said that it took the impairment on Jordan Cove in “light of current regulatory and political uncertainty,” and it “is evaluating the path forward” for the project.
“The Company continues to believe in the strategic rationale of Jordan Cove, which would be the first U.S. west coast LNG facility and would benefit from advantaged access to Asian markets. Additionally, the project would bring significant economic benefits to Oregon and contribute to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions by displacing the use of coal globally,” Pembina said.
Pembina most recently had been hoping to get the project built by 2025, but it recently has suffered regulatory setbacks. While the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved Jordan Cove last year, it has continued to struggle to get approvals at the state level in Oregon. And this year, both FERC and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declined to overrule permitting decisions state agencies have made against the project, which would have coastal and inland environmental impacts and also affect landowners along the pipeline route.
Pembina can reapply for the state-level permits. But Allie Rosenbluth, with Rogue Climate, an Oregon group opposing Jordan Cove, has said getting those permits involves costly, multi-year permitting processes that made Pembina’s 2025 goal for completing Jordan Cove unrealistic, and if it reapplies for permits it likely would get the same result from the state after many more years of work.
Pete Kolbenschlag, an environmental activist in Paonia, said in an email Friday, “Many are not sad to see Pembina’s retreat from Jordan Cove, not in the drilling zones of Colorado, not Oregon landowners and tribes that would have their land desecrated, and certainly not (people in) the future who deserve a stable climate. But it is a shame when outside interests seek to manipulate western Colorado’s economic dreams with false hopes. How many times will we get the rug yanked from beneath us before we seek a more sustainable future not yoked to volatile foreign markets and boom/bust industries?”
Pembina’s asset writedown also pertained to a petrochemical project and to the Ruby Pipeline.
The pipeline impairment is partly connected to Pembina’s challenges proceeding with Jordan Cove. Ruby Pipeline runs from Wyoming to Oregon, and Pembina has been hoping to capitalize on its 50% investment in Ruby through the anticipated use of the pipeline to ship Rockies gas to Jordan Cove. But those prospects appear to be dimming.
Meanwhile, contracts for using the pipeline that are due to expire this year have rates that Pembina in December said “are well in excess of the current spot rates.” That creates additional financial concerns about the pipeline that contributed to Pembina’s decision to write down its value.