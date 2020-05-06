William Perry Pendley will serve for at least another month as acting director of the Bureau of Land Management, despite activist groups warning Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to expect a lawsuit should he extend Pendley’s assignment running the agency.
Bernhardt on Tuesday issued a written order giving Pendley decision-making authority over the BLM through June 5. That authority was set to expire Tuesday unless extended.
Pendley is deputy director of policy and programs at the BLM but has been running it since Bernhardt first put him in charge last summer. Bernhardt has extended that assignment several times since. That has resulted in Pendley overseeing the agency’s relocation of its national headquarters to Grand Junction, as well as the moving of many other BLM jobs based in Washington, D.C., to several states.
Last week Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and the Western Watershed Projects notified Bernhardt that they plan to file a lawsuit if he further extends Pendley’s status as acting director of the BLM, as well as David Vela’s status as acting director of the National Park Service. They say Bernhardt’s action violates the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.
Bernhardt on Tuesday also extended Vela’s appointment a month, in an order also applying to three other Interior agency and assistant secretary positions.
The two activist groups say the president can appoint acting directors temporarily and according to strict conditions under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, but President Trump never has done so, and neither Pendley nor Vela are otherwise qualified under the act to be acting directors under that law’s provisions.
Trump never has nominated anyone to serve as director of the BLM. Such a nominee would be subject to a Senate confirmation process.
Pendley, an attorney, served for decades as president of the conservative Mountain States Legal Foundation. The Western Values Project says that when Pendley joined the BLM he signed an ethics pledge recusing himself from issues involving 57 entities and individuals, and he has a bent toward favoring industry.
“The bottom line is anti-public lands zealot William Perry Pendley is simply unconfirmable. And since he is too extreme to pass muster in this Senate, it’s time for the Trump administration to end this unconstitutional charade and finally reject him,” Jayson O’Neill, director of the Western Values Project, said in a news release.
Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said in a statement, “We remain focused on ensuring the health and safety of the public and our employees during this pandemic, and having these leaders in place to execute Interior’s mission and provide critical services to the American people is paramount.”