The Bureau of Land Management opened the doors to its new national headquarters in Grand Junction on Jan. 2, but completing the headquarters move has been a monthslong process involving everything from relocating or hiring staff to remodeling their future offices.
Dealing with a pandemic has further complicated things, but in just a matter of days, the relocation should start to feel less like a work in progress and more like a finished product.
“We want to be pretty much wrapped up with the move come the Fourth of July, and we’re there,” William Perry Pendley, the agency’s acting director, said in an interview.
The BLM is moving a few hundred of the jobs in its former Washington, D.C., to locations out west, including about 40 leadership and other positions to the new Grand Junction headquarters. Sixty-one positions will remain in Washington.
Pendley said senior BLM leadership with decades of experience will be in Grand Junction by July 5. BLM employees who agreed to move to Grand Junction were given until then to report to their new posts, a date originally set with the idea of accommodating things such as family weddings and graduations back in Washington, said Pendley.
But he added, “We’re making accommodations simply because of the Wuhan virus and anything we have to do in response to that.”
Sixty-one people had originally agreed to move out West, Pendley said, but that number changed slightly due to the pandemic, as people dealt with issues such as a family member getting sick or difficulty selling their house, even with a guaranteed sale program the BLM was offering to those relocating.
“People have to make those personal changes and we get it. We’ve been totally sympathetic and understanding,” Pendley said.
He said one employee was “super-eager” to move to Grand Junction “but the housing in his area collapsed. He couldn’t sell his house even with our assistance.”
Many who worked for the BLM in Washington have ended up taking other jobs elsewhere in the Interior Department or the federal government or retiring rather than move, and a sizable number of positions being relocated were vacant even before the relocation announcement last year. Pendley contends that the agency is better able to fill open positions located in the West, with its public-land amenities, rather than in Washington with its high housing costs and long commute times.
The Hill, a website covering the federal government, reported earlier this month that the BLM has struggled to fill top jobs, having to repost four of seven division director jobs.
Pendley said the agency has selected people to fill some senior-level positions but they are going through a lengthy process involving the Office of Personnel Management and also a security review.
Pendley is frustrated by how long the federal hiring process takes, but said the BLM is getting so many applicants for some jobs that it is capping applications at 50 for them.
He said that in the case of a couple of readvertised jobs, people the BLM had wanted to hire ended up having changes in their personal circumstances, and may have ended up accepting other jobs. In some other cases the agency readvertised a job when it decided the current applicant pool didn’t contain a suitable candidate, Pendley said.
“We’re going to get the best people we can. We don’t hesitate to readvertise,” he said.
The opening of the headquarters was followed quickly by a shift within the agency to working at home where possible due to COVID-19, which has further limited current staffing numbers at the new headquarters. Pendley said there was no reason for some people to immediately move to their new job positions if they were only going to be working from home. But he said some people have moved to Grand Junction even though they are telecommuting, “and are loving it.”
The agency is starting to shift back to more work within offices depending on employees’ circumstances.
The BLM first opened up in leased first-floor offices at 760 Horizon Drive while also undertaking what Pendley called a “massive reconstruction” on the third floor. That work is now done and the space has been fitted with “great furniture and decor,” Pendley said.
“The office is ready to occupy. It’s beautifully done,” he said.
The agency expects to hold a grand opening sometime in the earlier part of the summer.
“We want to have a big opening that befits the kind of warm welcome we’ve received” in Grand Junction, Pendley said.
The event could include an appearance by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, a proponent of the headquarters relocation who grew up in Rifle. U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., who long pushed for the relocation, recently told the Daily Sentinel he knows getting it staffed up has been slowed by the pandemic and he has been speaking regularly with Bernhardt about the progress of the move.
“He’s fully committed to staffing that up and looks forward to being out there at the headquarters soon,” Gardner said.
Pendley expects Bernhardt to sign a secretarial order officially designating the BLM’s new national headquarters. Even though the headquarters’ doors opened in January, “we’ve got to make it official,” Pendley said.