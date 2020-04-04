For another month, at least, William Perry Pendley will continue to temporarily run the Bureau of Land Management as it continues working to get its new headquarters up and running in Grand Junction.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Friday — Pendley’s birthday — issued an order that continues to temporarily delegate the duties and responsibilities of BLM director to Pendley.
This continues an assignment that Pendley, deputy director of policy and programs for the BLM, has been carrying out since last summer. However, Pendley’s last two appointments notably each were for multiple months, rather than just one.
Pendley, an attorney, has been a controversial choice to run the BLM, given some of the views he espoused about public lands management previously during his decades working as president of the conservative Mountain States Legal Foundation.
The latest extension of his assignment running the BLM is scheduled to expire May 5.
The BLM has never had a permanent director during the Trump administration, as President Trump has never nominated anyone for the position.
The Trump administration last year decided to move most BLM jobs based in Washington, D.C., to locations out west, including at a new headquarters in Grand Junction. That office opened in January and the BLM has been working to get it fully staffed with an estimated 40 people.
Tracy Stone-Manning with the National Wildlife Federation said in a statement that Pendley isn’t qualified to lead the BLM.
“Americans deeply value our public lands, and yet the administration has appointed a man to be in charge of them who does not believe public lands should exist,” Stone-Manning said.
Jayson O’Neill, director of the Western Values Project, said, “Anti-public lands zealot William Pendley retaining the authority over America’s lands and shared resources is rubbing salt into the wound that is (President)Trump’s corrupt, polluting legacy.”
The Interior Department said in a statement, “Mr. Pendley brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Department and is committed to carrying out the Administration’s priorities for the betterment of the American people. Mr. Pendley has provided a steady hand in facilitating important matters, from the BLM headquarters move West to its response to COVID-19.
“He also has given his unwavering support and leadership to wildland fire prevention, vigorously championed BLM’s diverse portfolio of land uses, whether recreational, commercial or conservation, and promoted the dedicated men and women who work diligently to accomplish the BLM’s multiple use mission.”
Diane Schwenke, president and chief executive officer of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, said she’s glad Pendley is being kept in charge of the BLM during its headquarters relocation, a relocation that has become all the more economically important to the BLM in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and related economic slowdown.
She said Pendley has visited with her and she’s found him to be open and personable — the first agency director she has encountered willing to meet one-on-one without a lot of staff around. She said he’s also become increasingly familiar with the area, making his continued appointment as acting director more important.
“I think some of that consistency as we move through that relocation is a good thing,” she said.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation is complicating the BLM’s westward move. The BLM issued 155 people written notice that their jobs were moving West. Spokesman Derrick Henry said 76 “have since separated from the BLM” and six declined reassignment, leaving 73 who agreed to move.
He said that given the COVID-19 situation, supervisors are working with employees to determine if it’s feasible for them to move by their reporting dates or if those dates need to be adjusted.
Pendley and some other BLM officials had been rotating between Washington and Grand Junction while the headquarters is being established. Henry said all nonessential BLM travel “is paused at this time.”
As for the situation at the headquarters, “Employees are currently on maximum telework, but some employees may still need to enter the headquarters office during this time,” Henry said. “The BLM is directing members of the public wishing to visit the headquarters office in Grand Junction to call instead; incoming calls are being answered during normal working hours.”
Officials had talked, pre-COVID-19, about having a grand opening at the headquarters, perhaps this month or next.
“Now I’m sure that’s being pushed back,” Schwenke said.