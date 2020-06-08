William Perry Pendley will remain in charge of the Bureau of Land Management after the Interior Department took a different approach to extending Pendley’s time at the helm of the agency, possibly due to a pending lawsuit.
“The leadership of the BLM will not change,” Interior spokesman Conner Swanson said Friday.
Pendley has been serving as BLM acting director since last July, based on orders by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt delegating the authority to run the agency to Pendley, and then repeatedly issuing orders extending that delegation. Pendley’s latest, monthlong extension ran through Friday.
Pendley’s official job with the agency is deputy director of policy and programs. President Trump never has nominated anyone to serve as BLM director, a nomination that would be subject to a U.S. Senate confirmation process.
As acting director, Pendley has overseen the BLM’s relocation of most of its jobs in Washington, D.C., to various locations out West, including its new headquarters in Grand Junction.
Bernhardt notably didn’t issue a new delegation order this week further extending Pendley’s time running the BLM. Pendley remains at the helm based on updated Interior Department succession orders, Swanson said.
Unlike in the case of the past orders from Bernhardt, no expiration date applies to the succession order for Pendley, and Bernhardt issued no written order on the matter.
“It doesn’t make any sense,” Peter Jenkins, senior counsel of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, said of Interior’s latest approach to handling BLM leadership.
Last month PEER and the Western Watersheds Project sued over Bernhardt’s ongoing appointments of Pendley to run the BLM and David Vela to lead the National Park Service in acting capacities. Vela’s latest appointment as acting director was to expire Friday but also has been extended.
The suit contends in part that the appointments of the two violate the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. It says they have served longer than a 210-day limit for acting directors under the act, and aren’t qualified to serve as acting directors under the section of the act Bernhardt relied on to appoint them.
Jenkins thinks the lawsuit precipitated the change in approach by the Interior Department in keeping them on as acting directors. He said the legal challenge will continue, although the suit may have to be amended.
“They’re just doing these delegations, redelegations, these successions, anything to avoid complying with the laws,” he said.
He thinks Interior is trying to dodge the suit by being able to say Pendley and Vela are no longer operating under the redelegation order, and a different order applies.
“The courts can see through that so the lawsuit’s still good to go,” he said.
The Interior Department release a statement Friday that said in part, “Having steady leadership in place to execute on Interior’s mission and provide critical services to the American people is paramount. Following established rules and procedures, the Department’s updated succession orders provide the same legal standing as prior actions and ensure the smooth continuity of operations for leadership positions.”
During an interview earlier this week primarily on the BLM’s preparations to fight wildfires amidst the challenges of COVID-19, Pendley, an attorney, was asked about the lawsuit.
“I’m trying to think of a legal term for it. Oh, goofy. I think that’s it,” he said.
He said, “I’m just doing the job. I’m just focused on getting stuff done and implementing the president’s agenda to fight fire and move regulations that interfere with the nation’s recovery from the unseen enemy.”