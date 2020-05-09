A permitting system implemented last year largely resolved concerns about crowds of people hiking to the beloved Hanging Lake east of Glenwood Springs.
A pandemic this year has temporarily put an end altogether to visitation to the lake — something officials are hoping to reverse under a plan that could reopen access to the scenic attraction starting June 1.
The plan being developed would temporarily restrict hiker numbers far more than was the case under the limits implemented last year.
It also would suspend the resumption of the seasonal shuttle service implemented last year to the trail head, meaning people would drive to the trail head parking lot instead.
Both are measures aimed at addressing the need for social distancing so that people can continue visiting Hanging Lake while minimizing the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Access to the emerald-green, waterfall-lined lake high up a side canyon in Glenwood Canyon was shut down several weeks ago in compliance with an order by the acting regional forester of the U.S. Forest Service to close developed recreation sites through May 31 due to COVID-19.
As a result, an area that used to draw well over 100,000 visitors a year, raising concerns about things such as trampling of vegetation on the trail and damage to the sensitive ecosystem at the lake, has been going untrodden altogether by the public this spring.
“It’s kind of a reprieve from visitors,” said Marcia Gilles, acting district ranger for the Forest Service’s Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District.
But Forest Service officials and the agency’s partners in managing Hanging Lake feel that the permit system implemented last year already has gone far to protect the area and improve the experience for visitors, and are eager to restore public access to it.
Under the system implemented last year, hikers to Hanging Lake must pay for a permit, and daily visitation is capped at 615 people.
Also, vehicular access to the trail head was limited last year only to a shuttle operated by a contractor, H20 Ventures, during the peak season from May through October.
Lisa Langer, director of tourism for Visit Glenwood Springs, part of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, said the plan now is to have visitors park at the trail head, but limit parking for social-distancing purposes.
Officials also are talking about capping daily visitation at 128 people as another distancing measure at the parking lot and on the trail.
“It will be even more of a remote hiking experience,” as a result, she said.
Gilles said the limitations on numbers will result in an even greater opportunity “for some solitude and some peace and quiet, being able to sit at the lake with even less people.”
Among other measures being planned are designated passing areas on the trail so people can get by each other with lots of room, and having someone sanitize the hand-railing on a steep trail stretch as hikers use it.
Langer said some of the measures will provide work for H20 Ventures employees who otherwise would have been operating the shuttles.
Officials still are finalizing the operation plan over the next week or so. Information on reserving permits to hike to Hanging Lake is available at www.visitglenwood.com/hanginglake/ and will be updated as things are firmed up.
It’s unclear how long the revised operational plan will have to remain in place before the shuttle service can become operational again. Also, the reduced capacity limit could be eased somewhat over time depending on how things go.
The Forest Service’s management plan for Hanging Lake allows for adaptability in its implementation based on changing circumstances, although Gilles acknowledged with a laugh that that flexibility wasn’t put in place with the expectation of dealing with a pandemic.
“It’s really testing the flexibility that we do have and that partnership piece and being able to solve problems like this and keep our public happy and still being able to get out and have opportunities in the outdoors,” she said.