If you look up into the sky tonight, you will see the streaking glow of comet debris illuminated as it burns up in the atmosphere as the annual Perseids meteor shower peaks.
“The Persieds is usually considered the best meteor shower of the year and the peak is August 11 late night into August 12,” Western Colorado Astronomy Club President Nancy McGuire said. “The best time to see meteors is usually, unfortunately, about 2 o’clock in the morning because the Earth rotates into the steam of the meteors.”
While very early morning is best, McGuire said meteors from the Persieds will be visible anytime after dark. The moon will be half full, so going out before it rises around midnight will yield darker skies, so fainter meteors may be visible.
The meteors radiate out of the constellation Perseus — hence the name Persieds — which rises out of the northeast, McGuire said. No telescope or binoculars are needed; she said the naked eye works best.
“It’s best just to take a lounge chair and lay and face in the directions of the radiant — where they come from — and just have a beverage and blanket,” McGuire said. “Just sit and look at the sky. The field of vision is much bigger if you are just using the naked eye.”
This meteor shower happens every year in August when the Earth passes through the debris field caused by the large comet Swift-Tuttle, which last flew past the Earth in 1992 and will make another fly by in 2126. Don’t worry about the debris, it’s mostly the size of a grain of sand, McGuire said.
The weather for the next week looks ideal for viewing the shower with clear skies predicted, but McGuire cautioned that could always change. While tonight marks the peak of the annual shower with the highest rate of meteors visible, McGuire said Perseid meteors will continue to light up the sky for the next month.
In addition to the Astronomy Club, McGuire also does outreach for the Grand Mesa Observatory. The Observatory is holding a virtual tour and night sky viewing basics Friday, August 21, from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The event will be held through Zoom. For more information and to register, visit grandmesaobservatory.com/new-events