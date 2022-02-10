Sorry, an error occurred.
Joseph Breckenridge — photo from a previous arrest
A man named by police as a person of interest in the Monday robbery of the Horizon Drive branch of Bank of the San Juans has been arrested, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.
Joseph Breckenridge, 37, was taken into custody Wednesday after being recognized by employees at two local businesses, who alerted the authorities.
Police are still searching for a second person of interest, an as-yet-unidentified man shown in photos wearing a red hat and believed to be connected with a dark-colored sedan.
Anyone with any information regarding the case is being asked to contact the police or Mesa County Crimestoppers: 970-242-6707 or via the Crime Stoppers of Mesa County Facebook page or 241Stop.com.
