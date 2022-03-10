People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is calling for a criminal investigation into an incident at a local slaughterhouse in which a steer was reportedly beaten and shocked.
Although the incident took place at Mountain Meat Packing Inc. near Fruita, the unnamed subject of the allegations is not an employee of the company, according to a PETA press release.
According to PETA, on April 27, 2021 a USDA inspector saw the man hit a steer with his enclosed fist about 10 times while the animal was refusing to go in a chute and then shock the animal 15-20 times with a cattle prod in a period of 20-30 seconds.
According to documents provided by PETA, the inspector reported the individual stopped shocking the steer when the animal dropped to the ground. The steer was found to be too wide to go through the chute.
Mountain Meat Packing employees walked the individual out of the facility and told him he is not allowed near the plant or any of the animals.
PETA sent an open letter to 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein calling for a criminal investigation into the matter.
“If a person beat and electroshocked a dog at length, people would rightfully demand that charges be filed, and this steer is also protected by law,” PETA Vice President of Evidence Analysis Dan Paden said in the release. “Steers feel pain and fear just like the dogs and cats who share our homes, and PETA is calling for a criminal investigation into the violence inflicted upon this animal.”
Rubinstein said Tuesday he has referred the matter to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
Mountain Meat Packing briefly had its operations suspended in 2020 after a hog was found to have been killed inhumanely. It also has a location in Craig.