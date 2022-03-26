The Colorado Senate gave final approval to a bill Friday that puts in place numerous security measures over how elections are conducted that are based almost entirely on actions taken by Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters over the past year.
The measure, SB153, enacts several emergency rules that the Secretary of State’s Office has put in place designed to prevent another breach in security protocols that Peters allegedly did last year, which have resulted in a Mesa County grand jury filing 16 charges against Peters and her deputy, Belinda Knisley.
Senate President Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder and a main sponsor of the bill, said people who believe that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump shouldn’t be faulted for having that belief.
It’s the people who are lying to them that led them to believe that are the true liars, he said.
“I think their concerns are truthfully held because they have been taken advantage of and sold something for other people’s gain that is based on a lie, on many lies,” Fenberg said.
“It’s been said that this should be called ‘Tina’s Law,’ ” he added. “But let’s summarize for a quick moment what happened. A county clerk, who was the designated election official, has recently been indicted on very serious charges. She turned off her security cameras, and then key-card logs that she showed unauthorized access to rooms with election equipment.”
While state election rules already bar unauthorized people to have such access, the bill tightens that rule and puts it in state law.
The measure also requires all clerks to have cameras monitoring their election equipment turned on all the time. While Mesa County and other larger counties have historically done that because their election equipment remains in the same place year-round, there is no current requirement to monitor election equipment by cameras 24 hours a day seven days a week 365 days a year.
Republicans who opposed the measure said the bill gives the secretary of state too much power in overseeing elections, including giving that office the ability to be prosecutor and enforcer of state election laws.
Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, said the bill’s requirement that clerks and top county election officials be certified by the state to conduct elections goes too far. Under current law, clerks and election workers have two years to complete those courses and be certified, but the bill reduces that to six months.
Peters, who’s been on the job more than three years, has yet to complete that training.
Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Parker, said the bill takes away local control of elections, saying that’s a major tenant of Colorado’s Constitution.
Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, said the part of the bill that bars anyone from being an election official if they have been convicted of an election crime is reasonable. But the bill includes not complying with an order from the secretary of state, or making false statements about how elections are conducted.
Peters refused to denounce her statements about the county’s elections as part of a proposed agreement her to regain full control of her office.
“If you want to disqualify a candidate and you have a willing, partisan prosecutor, and you have willing, partisan secretary of state, you can disqualify someone from office,” Gardner said. “When you put things in law, you can’t say were we’ll be in 10 years or 30 years or 30 days. This bill creates, however I assume unintentionally, a political sword or any partisan of any party ... to disqualify someone of being clerk and recorder.”
The bill heads to the House for more debate.