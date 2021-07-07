Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters did an end-run around the Board of County Commissioners when she got approval for three new positions in her office earlier this year.
Not long after Peters took office in 2019, she requested four additional full-time workers to her Elections Division, which would have doubled that office’s staffing level.
The board at that time, which included Commissioners Rose Pugliese, John Justman and Scott McInnis, rejected that request, partly because Peters had numerous openings at the time that she had not filled.
Since then, however, Peters has slowly re-designated job titles from her office’s Division of Motor Vehicles and put them into the Elections Division, going from 18 full-time DMV workers to 13, and four dedicated Elections Division employees to seven.
In May, Peters returned to the new county commission board — McInnis, Janet Rowland and Cody Davis — to ask for three new positions for the DMV office, saying an increased workload in motor vehicle registrations justified the additional employees.
The commissioners approved that request.
“We made our decision based on the facts: The average ratio of staff to residents/voters in other counties comparable to Mesa County, and the increase in transactions,” said Rowland, speaking for the three-member commission as its chairwoman.
“Knowing there was an increase in revenue was also a factor in supporting the request,” Rowland said.
INCREASE AT THE DMV
In May, Peters told the commissioners that there had been a dramatic increase in DMV transactions in recent years, going from 31,348 in the first three months of 2019 to 34,981 in the first quarter of this year.
That resulted in a gross revenue increase of nearly $270,000, from about $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2019 to $4.8 million in the first three months of this year, Rowland said. Most of that money goes to the state, with some going to the county and local governments.
Rowland also said that while the county approves the clerk’s annual budget, including the maximum number of employees who work there, as a directly elected official Peters has the authority to decide staffing positions.
Peters’ total annual budget is about $2.4 million, which is funded from revenues generated by the office through various fees.
In 2019, when that commission rejected Peters’ request for more employees, one of her arguments was that the then 32-person office made it the smallest of the 10 largest counties in the state, not including Denver.
Now at 35 employees, it still is the smallest.
With the three new positions, however, the employee-to-population ratio that Rowland cited places the office in the exact same position it was before, better than such larger counties as Pueblo, Douglas and Larimer, and nearly equal to El Paso County.
Before Peters took control, the 18 DMV employees worked in a single office in the Mesa County Central Services Building on Spruce Street.
Since taking office, Peters has reopened DMV branches in Clifton and Fruita, offices her predecessor, now county Treasurer Sheila Reiner, closed because of budget cuts.
The Clifton office is open five days a week, while Fruita is open for two days.
Three people work full time in the Clifton office, while two work in Fruita, spending the remainder of their week in the central office.
Currently, there are 12 people working in all three DMV offices. The three new positions approved by the commissioners back in May haven’t yet been filled, and one DMV worker quit last month, according to the county’s latest monthly position report.
Deputy County Clerk Belinda Knisley said the Clifton office serves up to 150 people a day, while Fruita serves up to 100 people a day.
As for the entire staff, Knisley said many work in all divisions as needed.
“We have cross trained many employees across all five divisions, including clerk to the board, elections, recording and accounting to support motor vehicles as they also support those departments as needed,” she said. “Clerk Peters supports the clerk and recorder team in cross training to emphasize customer service and efficiency throughout the office.”
ELECTION COSTS
Another argument Peters used in 2019 in asking for more elections workers was because of certain changes in state election laws that increased its workload, including having to run a presidential primary in February last year for the first time in nearly 20 years.
In 2020, the clerk’s office also had to oversee regular primaries in June and a general election in November. This year, the Elections Division and its larger staff only has to run a single off-year general election that will have a limited ballot.
Last year, Peters said her office wouldn’t conduct the spring elections for Grand Junction, Fruita and Palisade, saying she had neither the staff nor the time to take on additional elections.
Though not legally required to do so, that’s something the clerk’s office has done as a courtesy to the municipalities to help save taxpayer money for at least the past 30 years. Instead, the cities and town would pay the clerk’s office its costs in conducting those elections.
But even though the clerk’s office won’t be conducting another presidential primary until 2024, Peters has already told the area municipalities her office won’t do their elections anymore.
That prompted much dismay from the three local governments, with some members of the Grand Junction City Council saying they hoped Peters would change her mind or soon would be elected out of office so her decision could be reversed.
Grand Junction paid Peters’ office $66,000 to run its April elections this year, but city officials estimate it would cost them four times more, about $269,000, to run their own.
Knisley also said the clerk’s office has taken on a new responsibility, that in a new process in dealing with titling and registering manufactured homes, saying the office has one full-time employee working on that.
That worker handles those transactions by appointment only.
But that new process was created and primarily is operated in Reiner’s office, who was the county clerk for eight years before Peters won the job.
Reiner said that new process, which her office designed and instigated, streamlines those transactions, which used to require owners of those homes to go through four different offices to obtain various needed documents: treasurer, assessor, recording and the DMV.
“In April, the clerk wasn’t quite ready to go live, so the Treasurer’s Office found a work-around by the use of a power of attorney, and our staff did the running,” Reiner said. “The collaboration has continued. If a person starts at our counter or can’t make the clerk’s limited mobile home hours work, we continue to assist.”