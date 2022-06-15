An arraignment for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters on felony and misdemeanor charges that she allegedly tampered with election equipment and engaged in official misconduct while in office was delayed Tuesday until August.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys in the case said the delay was needed to complete discovery, some of which has been slow in coming from evidence gathered by federal authorities from FBI search warrants.
Peters, along with Chief Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, face a 13-count grand jury indictment stemming from their role in making copies of election computers, and other alleged illegal actions in doing so, such as using someone else’s identity in giving someone unauthorized access to secure areas of her office’s election division.
Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, class 4 felonies; two counts of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, class 5 felonies; criminal impersonation, a class 6 felony, conspiracy to commit impersonation, a class 6 felony; identity theft, a class 4 felony; first-degree official misconduct, a class 2 misdemeanor; violation of duty, a misdemeanor; and failing to comply with the secretary of state, a misdemeanor.
The arraignment is now set for Aug. 5.
Knisley, whose arraignment is set for Friday but also is expected to be delayed, faces three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, a class 4 felony; one count of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, a class 5 felony; violation of duty, a misdemeanor; and failing to comply with the secretary of state, a misdemeanor.
If convicted on all charges, and if they run consecutively, Peters faces a maximum penalty of 28 years in jail and $2.7 million in fines, while Knisley could see a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison and $2 million in fines.
Peters also faces a related obstruction and contempt-of-court charges.
Earlier this month, District Judge Matthew Barrett issued a ruling that the grand jury that filed the indictments against Peters and Knisley had probable cause for doing so, saying the jury heard from numerous witnesses and saw more than 60 piece of evidence supporting it.
In that ruling, Barrett wrote that one of those witnesses, Fruita resident Gerald Wood, testified that Peters, Knisley and former elections manager Sandra Brown placed him in legal jeopardy when they used his identity to allow an unknown person to enter secure areas of the elections office to make copies of computer hard drives and take images of passwords, which were later posted on election fraud conspiracy theory social media sites.
The identity of the person who used Wood’s access pass has not been revealed.
Peters has repeatedly admitted that she had those images made, saying there was nothing illegal about doing so.
She also has admitted to having surveillance cameras turned off at the time those images were taken in May 2021.
“On May 17, 2021, Knisley sent an email to IT staff to shut off the cameras that monitor the voting equipment. These cameras had been on, continuously, for an extended period,” Barrett wrote in his ruling. “She did so at the direction of Peters. The employee who received the request had never before been asked to turn off the cameras. He had been working for he county for several years.”
Peters has given those images to so-called cyber security experts, who have issued three reports on them, all of which have since been debunked, including one by Mesa County District Attorney investigators.
That last report claimed that an errant program was discovered that could have switched vote results, but it turned out to be Brown making adjustments to election tabulation equipment during the 2020 presidential and 2021 city elections.