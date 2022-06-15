An arraignment for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was delayed Tuesday on charges that she obstructed peace officers and government operations in March that led to her briefly being arrested and placed in handcuffs.
Peters was charged with a misdemeanor for obstructing investigators in their attempt to execute a search warrant and seize a iPad she allegedly used to record a court proceeding, and then lied to a district judge about it.
At the time, Peters was attending a hearing for her deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley, who is facing burglary and cybercrime charges in relation to their actions in making copies of election equipment hard drives. Witnesses said Peters was seen video recording the hearing, which is in violation of standing court rules not to record, video or take pictures.
Peters also was charged with obstructing Grand Junction police officers who were called in when that warrant was being executed, where she can be seen in police body cameras donkey kicking officers as they were attempting to handcuff her.
Her arraignment has been rescheduled for Aug. 5.
Obstructing a peace officer is a class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $1,000 fine, while obstructing government operations is a class 3 charge punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a $750 fine.
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein stopped short of charging Peters with attempted assault of a peace officer, something police officers wanted when Peters attempted to kick one of the arresting officers, which can be seen in body camera footage of the incident.
That all occurred in March when investigators attempted to execute the search warrant, which Peters allegedly tried to obstruct, and was arrested as a result.
Peters also faces a contempt-of-court charge for telling District Judge Matthew Barrett she was not recording in his courtroom, and then allegedly lying to him about doing so.