Tina Peters

In this screenshot taken from a trailer for an upcoming Lindell TV “movie” about Tina Peters, the indicted Mesa County clerk is shown when she was arrested by Grand Junction police in March on charges of obstruction.

Despite her repeated accusations that Democrats and some Republicans are being “selected” for their elected positions, indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters last year asked the local Republican Party chairman to ensure that she be the only GOP candidate running for her seat.

Mesa County GOP Chairman Kevin McCarney said that when Peters approached him months before anyone officially declared their candidacy for county clerk, she asked that he make sure no one else got into that race.