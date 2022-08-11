Despite her repeated accusations that Democrats and some Republicans are being “selected” for their elected positions, indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters last year asked the local Republican Party chairman to ensure that she be the only GOP candidate running for her seat.
Mesa County GOP Chairman Kevin McCarney said that when Peters approached him months before anyone officially declared their candidacy for county clerk, she asked that he make sure no one else got into that race.
McCarney, who recently withdrew his support of Peters and demanded that she resign her $93,000-a-year clerk’s position, said he reminded the clerk that officeholders are elected by voters, not selected by party insiders.
“She called me and said, ‘Hey, would you please keep anybody else from running for clerk?’ ” McCarney told The Daily Sentinel. “I’m like, ‘Tina? Really? No. I don’t do that.’ There have been other Republican chairs who have tried to do things like that. I won’t do it.”
All that is somewhat ironic since Peters has made it a centerpiece of her still-unproven claims that the state’s election system is somehow being manipulated to select winners.
Peters, who could not be reached for comment, has repeatedly said that Democratic and RINO candidates (which stands for Republicans in Name Only) select themselves into office, rather than allowing candidates to be elected by the people.
“How could someone be for election integrity, and then ask that?” McCarney said. “I was very disappointed because I’ve been pretty clear about that for all four years that I’ve been in office. We don’t play that game anymore. If you want to run, you run. But don’t ask me to block anybody.
“She was asking me to fix her race to make sure she had a spot because she knew she was going to lose here,” McCarney added. “I don’t do that and I would never do that, so why are you even asking?”
At the time of that phone call, Republican Bobbie Gross hadn’t yet announced her bid to run for Peters’ job. She did so in June, months before Peters announced her reelection bid in January, a race she dropped from a month later when she announced her bid for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, which she went on to lose by a wide margin.
Gross went on to defeat Julie Fisher, whom Peters had named as her second chief deputy clerk, for the GOP nomination for clerk in the June primary, a race Fisher officially entered in March.
Peters narrowly defeated Gross in the 2018 GOP primary, and then went on to win the general election that year in an uncontested race.
Peters, who now is barred from her office as part of her bond conditions on multiple criminal indictments against her, said something similar when she first requested a recount of her primary election loss for secretary of state last month.
In that request, Peters said she should have won that race because she had won top line in the Colorado Republican Party State Assembly in April, and later was leading in some internal polls on the race between her, Michael O’Donnell and Pam Anderson, who went on to win that contest by more than 14 percentage points.
“Not only did I take almost 61% of the delegates at the GOP state assembly, I also took the highest position in the GOP poll at 47%,” Peters wrote July 14 in a letter to Secretary of State Jena Griswold requesting a recount.
That recount ultimately was done after a second request, and then only because she also paid the requisite $255,912 to cover its cost, something she didn’t do the first time and has now has filed a lawsuit to get back. The results showed that she lost by the same margin to Anderson, garnering less than 29% of the vote.
McCarney, who had been a staunch defender of Peters until recently, said the assembly process only involves a fraction of Republican voters. That’s why McCarney said he opposed efforts within the Colorado Republican Party last year to do away with the 2022 GOP primary, and choose candidates through the caucus process instead. Doing so would have blocked unaffiliated voters from having a say.
“The results of the assembly are a closed matter, and not the overview of the whole party, and that’s what she forgets,” McCarney said.
“’Well, I got 60% at the assembly,’” he added, mimicking Peters. “I’m like, ‘Hey, you got 60% of the assembly that you crammed full of delegates,’ which is why I got up and argued about not getting rid of the primary last fall when they wanted to do it. No. You cannot take the voice of 900,000 Republicans away because you want an easy route to the ballot. That’s what that was all about.”
Peters has a history of expecting the party to back her without question. During an attempted recall of her in 2020, Peters accused backers of that recall of being Democrats, but there actually were numerous Republicans who were a large part of that effort.
She also got upset with the Mesa County Board of Commissioners at the time for naming a Democrat to oversee any recall vote, which never took place. She wanted the commissioners, all of whom were and still are Republicans, to instead name former GOP Secretary of State Wayne Williams.
When Peters was removed as the county’s designated election official last year, and Williams was appointed to oversee the 2021 elections with the aid of Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, Peters objected, calling them liberals.
Later this month, a movie is to be released featuring Peters called “Selection Code,” which purports to highlight problems with the nation’s election system.
It is being financed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, another election denier who has backed Peters.
It is narrated by Lara Logan, a one-time CBS correspondent who was fired allegedly because of a politically slanted story she did on the 2012 Benghazi attack. She later was fired by Fox Nation, the streaming service for Fox News, for comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci with Josef Mengele, a Nazi doctor who experimented on concentration camp prisoners.
Logan now works for LindellTV.
In a trailer of that upcoming film, to be released Aug. 20, Peters repeats the line, “These people are being selected, not elected.”