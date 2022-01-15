Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters reads an update on the election on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The county’s election equipment has been decertified and will have to be replaced following a security breach allegedly aided by Peters.
Embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters wants the grand jury that is to examine evidence that local prosecutors have compiled over election security matters to also look at her own evidence.
In a release sent out by her legal defense fund, Peters’ attorneys are asking to present evidence to the grand jury, and not to prosecutors in the case.
“I believe the grand jury has a right and duty to see the same evidence that I have,” Peters said in the release.
“The evidence appears conclusive that (Secretary of State) Jena Griswold’s office violated federal and state law in destroying our county’s election records last May,” she added. “It is my duty as a citizen and the people’s elected representative to present the evidence that I uncovered, so that corrective action may be taken.”
While grand juries are entirely run by prosecutors, they have the authority to call their own witnesses, according to the Colorado Attorney’s General’s Office. Those witnesses also are allowed to have their own attorney’s present, but they are not allowed to participate in the proceedings, the office says.
Earlier this week, Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser asked the Mesa County grand jury to hear evidence of tampering with election equipment and official misconduct.
That stems from Peters and at least four others who have been the subjects of local, state and federal investigations of possible breaches in election security and wire fraud.
Some of those investigations center on images Peters and others took of election equipment, which Peters claims showed that 29,000 election files were deleted. State and local election officials, however, say those files were mere computer log files that have nothing to do with elections, and that all election files have been properly backed up.
Since grand juries are held in secret, it is unknown when it will meet and what evidence it will hear.
“I have said since my first election, if there was evidence of irregularities in the election equipment I would investigate,” Peters said in the release.
Peters, who announced on Thursday that she is running for re-election, was first elected to the post in 2018, but didn’t start questioning election equipment until months after the 2020 general election.
Prior to that, she defended the election system, including tabulation machines she now questions, saying they were accurate, fair and secure.