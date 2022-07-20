Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is trying to circumvent state election officials by getting individual clerks in "selected" counties to coordinate an already rejected recount of her primary election loss for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, possibly violating the conditions of her bond in the process.
In an early morning email to all 64 Colorado counties today, Peters wrote that clerks would soon be notified when that recount would be done.
Problem is, the Secretary of State's Office already rejected Peters' recount request because she did not pay the required amount — or any amount — that would cover the cost of any recount.
"I am, as a candidate with standing, going forward with that request in selected counties," Peters wrote in a 2:45 a.m. email. "If you have not already been notified, and if you are on the list of those counties for a hand count, you will be notified to coordinate the day/time that is mutually agreed upon."
Dwight Shellman, county regulation and support manager in the Elections Division of the Secretary of State's Office, sent a response email to all counties telling them that no such recount has been authorized, and they cannot separately arrange or coordinate one.
"There is no statutory authority for Ms. Peters to request a recount of the secretary of state race on the Republican Party ballot 'in selected counties,'" Shellman wrote. "To be clear, Ms. Peters did not comply with the statutory conditions for a recount of the Republican Party secretary of state race, and there will be no recount of that race in any county."
The email Peters sent also went to Brandi Bantz, director of elections in Mesa County who has been appointed designated election official here because Peters is barred from having any contact with that office as part of her bond conditions over a 13-count criminal indictment for tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office.
It is not yet known if including Bantz in that email from Peters constitutes a violation of those bond conditions.
Last week, Peters and state Rep. Ron Hanks, who lost his bid for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, had both filed formal requests for a recount. After they were both told how much it would cost, they both requested a hand count of ballots and how much that would cost, saying they didn't trust reusing the same Dominion Voting System machines used in the first count.
Judd Choate, director of the Election Division in the office, said the law doesn't allow for a hand count.
"(State law) specifies the manner in which a recount is conducted," Choate wrote both candidates. "A hand recount of this election is not permitted."
In his response letter Tuesday, Choate said the only way a different tabulation method can be used is if there were proven discrepancies in the original count. Not only have Peters and Hanks not provided such proof, but a risk-limited audit of the results completed last week showed the count was accurate.
In their identical responses, the two outspoken election deniers said they provided evidence of "malfeasance" in how the count was conducted, but that so-called evidence was primarily based on both winning top line by a small number of Republican delegates at their party's assembly in April and then leading in some GOP polls, which traditionally sample a small number of voters.
Ironically, both complained during their respective campaigns that winners in other races are selected by insiders, and not elected by voters.
"My request for recount was explicit regarding significant indications of malfeasance in the June 28, 2022, primary, including indications and evidence which would lead a reasonable person to conclude that no fair or trustworthy recount could be conducted using the electronic voting systems you have certified for use in Colorado," Peters and Hanks wrote in separate letters.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Secretary of State's Office said the two candidates are spreading disinformation about the results, adding that it followed all applicable laws in responding to their requests for recounts. But because neither paid the necessary cost for it — $236,297 — that recount won't happen.
By law, candidates must pay for any recount unless the results were within one half of 1%, a threshold neither came close to meeting.
"The (recount request) letters make a number of false allegations regarding Colorado's election security and integrity," the office said in the statement. "Unequivocally, these allegations are false. The Republican senate and secretary of state primary race were each audited, and the results were confirmed as accurate by bipartisan election judges."
The two candidates, however, still have time to request it again before the election must be certified by next Tuesday, a month after the primary races.
To do so, however, would require them to resubmit notarized requests for a recount, and pay for it in advance. By law, that money is placed into special escrow accounts until a recount is completed. They could recoup the money only if the results of a recount show that they either won their races, or it was within the threshold.
Both lost their respective races by wide margins. Peters eked out a second place finish with 28.86% of the vote, compared to 28.08% for Mike O'Donnell and 43.06% for Pamela Anderson. Hanks, meanwhile, lost to Joe O'Dea by about 10 percentage points, 54.5% to 45.5%.
Peters only won seven of the state's 64 counties. Mesa County was not one of them.
In their letters requesting a hand count, Peters and Hanks cited the same false claims as a way of justifying their initial requests, that a federal agency had issued an alert earlier this year warning of potential vulnerabilities in certain software used on Dominion machines, none of which were shown to have been taken advantage of.
But as it did at the time of that warning, the Secretary of State's Office said none of the machines in questions were in use in Colorado.
"You referenced a Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency's advisory regarding a version of the Dominion Democracy Suite voting system that is not in use in Colorado," Choate wrote. "Colorado is one of the nation's leaders in secure elections and already implements a wide range of security measures that protect the state's election equipment and voting systems from threats."