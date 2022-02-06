Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is blaming the three county commissioners for her inability to reopen Division of Motor Vehicle branch offices.
But at least one of those commissioners said her staffing issues have nothing to do with the DMV, and her other complaints make no sense.
In a two-page letter to the commissioners and county administrators, Peters claims they are hindering her ability to run her own office, saying she’s fired one person who still is being paid, the county fired an election worker who shouldn’t have been, and they have prevented her deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley, from coming to work.
Peters said all of that has made it impossible for her to reopen DMV offices in Clifton and Fruita.
“I have been unable to reopen offices in Clifton and Fruita because you have added bloat to the employment rolls by unlawfully ‘appointing’ unnecessary employees in the elections division, leaving me no ability to staff my other four divisions in preparation for a busy year,” Peters wrote on Feb. 1. “All this was done without my approval and without authority. ... Your legal actions have prevented me from meeting those needs.”
But Commissioner Janet Rowland responded that Peters’ claims were “contradicting and confusing,” saying those personnel issues where either forced by court orders or Peters’ own actions.
“Your claim that you are unable to reopen the Clifton or Fruita branches because of something we have done is patently false and without any substance,” Rowland wrote on Friday.
“When you first closed those offices, the message on the doors said it was due to COVID,” she added. “Since then you’ve said it is because Belinda has been removed from the office. When you dropped off the (Feb. 1) letter you said the reason is you are down 6 staff, although none of those staff are from the DMV.”
Reopening the two offices, which were closed in 2016 due to budget constraints, was the centerpiece of Peters’ campaign for office in 2018, and something she’s heavily touted since reopening them in 2019.
But the two offices have been closed for some months now, and Peters’ office has given varying reasons for why, such as workers out sick. Her website, clerk.mesacounty.us/mv/, only says they are closed due to “staffing shortages.”
Last July, the commissioners approved adding three new positions to the motor vehicles division. At the time, Peters argued she needed the new jobs because of staffing shortage in the division, but she made that request after eliminating three DMV positions and creating three new ones in the Elections Division.
The latest county position report for January shows that Peters has 16 full-time workers in DMV. She also has eight elections workers, twice as many as when she took the job in 2018. At that time, there were 18 full-time DMV jobs.
That monthly report also shows that all positions in her 35-person office are filled, only the third time in any given month since she took office.
In Peters’ letter, she also blames the commissioners for the firing of Elections Manager Sandra Brown and the sidelining of Knisley, saying the county has no say-so over hiring and firing of her workers.
But Rowland said that both are subjects of criminal investigations and a grand jury probe into tampering with elections equipment. Knisley also is the subject of state burglary and cybercrime charges, both of which stem from numerous county Human Resources complaints alleging that she created a hostile work environment, allegedly for ordering clerk employees not to cooperate with the state and federal criminal investigations.
As a result, Brown was fired by county officials late last year, and Knisley was placed on paid administrative leave last summer and barred from entering the office.
“The wholly unjustified ‘firing’ and ‘administrative leave’ you have attempted to impose on my senior staff, in direct violation of statute, has undermined my ability to administer my office efficiently,” Peters wrote. “Specifically, you have targeted Ms. Sandra Brown and Ms. Belinda Knisley solely because they are my trustworthy deputies.”
Rowland, however, wrote that both are subjects of court orders barring them from working because of things that Peters herself initiated.
“Regarding Belinda’s access to your office, there is a court order that currently prohibits her from any access to your office,” Rowland wrote.
“Regarding the employment status of Sandra Brown, by court order she has been prohibited from working in elections,” Rowland added. “This caused her to be terminated for cause because she could not perform the essential functions of her position. Additionally, she is under investigation for criminal conduct for actions that occurred while employed as a Mesa County employee regarding Mesa County business. As such, she is not eligible to be rehired elsewhere in the county.”
Both Brown and Knisley have been implicated in aiding Peters in the possible breaching of election security protocols, including turning off security cameras, entering secure areas late at night and making copies of sensitive software and passcodes.
Peters’ letter and Rowland’s response also mention a third clerk employee whom Peters claims to have fired six months ago.
Peters wrote that the employee, whom she only identified as a man, was terminated “for creating a hostile workplace for women, as well as multiple other workplace infractions,” saying it is “unconscionable” that he still is on the payroll.
Rowland, however, responded that the formal process to terminate him has not occurred, and that there is an ongoing HR investigation into his employment, the details of which are unknown because it is a personnel matter.
“To fire him without cause is against Mesa County policy and would open the county up to serious liability,” Rowland wrote.
Peters again complained about being replaced as the designated election official, but Rowland said that’s due to a lawsuit filed by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office that has been upheld by the Colorado Supreme Court.
Because of the ongoing criminal investigations into Peters and others, she was removed as the county’s chief election official for the 2021 elections.
The state has since filed a new lawsuit seeking to continue her removal as election official throughout the rest of her term.
Peters is running for re-election to the post, and faces fellow Republican Bobbie Gross in the GOP primary in June. Peters narrowly defeated Gross in the June 2018 primary.
Finally, Rowland makes reference to something that’s not in Peters’ letter:
“Regarding your request to have access to the commissioners’ offices, Linda (Frasier) and Rene (Will-Romero) are available to let you in during business hours, and there is no need for you to have badge access after hours,” Rowland wrote, referring to the commissioners’ two administrative assistants. “The fact that you want unfettered access to our offices is concerning in and of itself.”