The Mesa County jail isn’t close to anything like the Hanoi Hilton, but it doesn’t try to be a real Hilton Hotel, either.
That, however, didn’t stop Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters from complaining about conditions there, including calling the jail a “political prison,” and describing herself as a “political dissident.”
As it happens, she did both on a recent podcast with Steve Bannon, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, who continues to promote, without evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen.
Peters, along with her deputy, Belinda Knisley, were briefly jailed earlier this month because neither initially could post bond on a 13-count indictment against them, handed down by a Mesa County grand jury on criminal allegations of tampering with election equipment and official misconduct.
During the Bannon interview, Peters said those charges were politically motivated because they are intended to harm her chances of winning the Republican Party’s nomination to run for Colorado secretary of state.
“I never expected to be in a building that was intended to hold murderers and violent criminals,” Peters said on Bannon’s podcast. “District Attorney Dan Rubinstein converted that facility into a political prison. He knew that his chances to influence the voters regarding the race for secretary of state were very limited, based on the low-threshold proof needed by a grand jury to proceed with more legal theater.”
She went on to complain about the conditions in the jail, complaints that officials with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office took issue with.
Peters said she was forced to sleep on a thin plastic mattress, but couldn’t sleep because the lights were on all night. She said she had no sheets, only a blanket, and had to share the room with five others.
And she wasn’t given a pillow, Peters complained.
“The people that were in there were just hopeless,” Peters said of her cellmates. “It was so sad. The man beside me was on suicide watch, there was blood on the window, they came in with full riot gear with bullet-proof vests. My contact information for my daughter and my mother were given out from the sheriff’s department, I believe, to the DA.”
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Megan Terlecky said all people who are held in the facility are treated equally.
“Everyone who comes through booking is treated the same,” she said. “Everyone is processed the exact same way, everybody is housed the same way and everyone has the experience the same way.”
Peters wasn’t in the part of the jail that houses actual inmates, but in a temporary holding cell in the booking area, which is for people waiting to bond out of the jail.
And as a matter of practice, men and women are held in separate cells, and if at all possible, also separated from any co-defendants, Terlecky said.
After defendants who are expected to be held overnight don jail garb, they are given a freshly washed mattress and blanket.
No one has pillows, not even the regular inmates, Terlecky said.
Terlecky said the jail stopped issuing pillows because they pose security threats to inmates, among other concerns.
“When we used to issue pillows, they were regularly destroyed and used for contraband, and used in ways that created safety issues,” she said. “It’s for everyone’s safety, especially for those who are trying to self-harm.”
Peters also complained about the jail food, saying it was so bad “I’d rather eat my dog’s vomit.”
That, too, is an unfair assessment, Terlecky said.
While few would expect jail food to be like what one might find at a fine restaurant, it provides all the nutritional needs a person would require, she said.
“They get three meals a day, and it is provided by a national correction facility food service company that they specially build to follow nutritional guidelines,” Terlecky said. “It’s the same food everyone gets unless they have a special diet that a particular inmate is on either for medical or religious reasons.”
Peters also said she was near someone who was on suicide watch, and complained that the jail is no place for someone with a mental illness.
That’s a well-known issue that jail officials nationwide have grappled with for years, something that is center to efforts to reform law enforcement, which oftentimes are forced to deal with people with mental health or substance abuse issues because of a lack of services.
It’s also something that local governments are trying to address, including Mesa County.
Peters also said she was held for 36 hours, but it was only 28, and claimed that the District Attorney’s Office is harassing her family, including trying to prove that her 95-year-old father, who she said died the night she was in jail, died of an overdose. Peters’ parents live in North Carolina.
“It just shows what they do to political dissidents,” Peters said. “I keep thinking that the stuff they do can’t get any worse.”