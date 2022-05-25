Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters continues to claim something was wrong with the county’s election equipment during the 2020 presidential and 2021 municipal elections.
Peters, who faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges on allegations that she and others tampered with that equipment, said an investigation done by Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein last week of a third report commissioned by Peters was “shoddy” at best.
That report, submitted to the Mesa County prosecutor by Garfield County resident Sherronna Bishop, jumps to an unsubstantiated conclusion that a computer program was installed in election machines either in person or remotely with the intent of altering ballot counts, the two-month-long investigation found.
“DA Dan Rubinstein’s so-called conclusive report demonstrated there was in fact an entirely new database created internally within the voting machine without consent or knowledge by our elections department,” Peters said in a statement released two days after Rubinstein revealed his findings last week. “By his own words, DA Rubinstein chose not to investigate that extraordinary event.”
Actually, those databases were the central focus of his office’s investigation, which found that they were created when one of Peters’ election manager, Sandra Brown, purposely deleted and re-entered entire batches of ballot images during both elections because of a problem sending them to be adjudicated, a process of bipartisan teams of election judges who review and rule on potential anomalies.
Rubinstein and his chief investigator, Michael Struwe, told commissioners last Thursday that Brown did so to correct a problem with the system, adding that her action were not “nefarious or criminal” in doing so, but could have been done without having to delete and replace those ballots.
“This investigation has revealed that the second adjudication database in both the November 2020 general election and the April 2021 Grand Junction municipal election was caused by direct action of the former Back Office Elections Manager Sandra Brown,” Rubinstein wrote in a letter to the commissioners.
“There is no evidence of any other person, program or outside influence leading to the anomaly referenced in Report 3,” the letter adds. “This investigation has not uncovered any evidence to suggest that the vote count for both elections was not complete and proper.”
In her release, Peters, who is seeking the GOP nomination for secretary of state, goes on to criticize Rubinstein for not investigating the first two reports, all three of which were based on computer images that Peters and others took of her election machines before and after a routine software upgrade in May 2021 known as a “trusted build.”
Those images and passwords to access the county’s machines later were published by outside people, which is what led the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office to remove Peters as the county’s designated election official and the grand jury charges against her and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley.
The first report claimed that 29,000 election files were deleted during that trusted build, while the second one said that 36 wireless devices were found in the Dominion Voting System machines.
Despite numerous election officials, Rubinstein and Struwe saying that no election files where deleted and the machines were not connected to the internet, Peters continues to profess that is true.
“I was told the trusted build update did not delete election files. That was not true,” Peters said in her statement. “I was told these voting machines could not connect to the internet as prohibited by Colorado state law. That was not true. Those who are in positions of trust should not be pushing out false information on matters that go to the heart of our elections.”
In Rubinstein’s findings, however, the authors of the third report, who declined to be interviewed by investigators despite demands from Peters and her supporters for the district attorney to investigate the matter, made leaps in their conclusions, specifically when they wrote that the databases were not human caused.
“Report 3 dismisses the possibility of human action in favor of an ‘external trigger,’ ‘signal’ or ‘software algorithm,’ ” Rubinstein’s investigation found. “Report 3 minimizes the human element and suggests that the Mesa County voting equipment has software ‘pre-programmed’ ... to alter ballot processing.”
But video evidence from surveillance cameras taken at the exact time those errant databases were created, which were shown to the commissioners, clearly shows the since-fired Brown rebooting the machines, Rubinstein and Struwe said.
Peters, Brown and the one of the two authors of Report No. 3, Jeffrey O’Donnell, “declined to cooperate with the investigation,” with all of them referring Struwe to their attorneys. The other author, Walter Daugherity, told Struwe that he did not personally talk to elections workers.
“Despite repeated claims that there was extensive questioning of the Mesa County election officials, we were not able to locate a single person who said that they were interviewed by the drafters of Report 3,” Rubinstein’s letter says. “Investigator Struwe interviewed 11 people who were in the tabulation room and who were involved with tabulation or adjudication. All of them told him that they were not interviewed” by the report’s authors.