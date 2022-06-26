Grand Junction became the hub for voting fraud and stolen election conspiracies Friday when an event featuring MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell rolled into town.
Coined “Election vs. Selection: Answers and Actions,” the event featured a number of speakers, all of whom peddled claims that the election was stolen and that President Joe Biden was illegitimately put into power in 2020.
More than 100 people attended the event, which advertised admission for $35 ($15 for students under 18).
Much of the conversation revolved around the tampering of voting machines, which, according to those present Friday evening, allows “elites” to “manipulate the result of an election.”
“We have to get rid of all the machines or we don’t have a future,” Lindell said. “We have to get rid of all the machines before 2022 … this is about getting rid of the machines.”
Lindell has been the most prominent supporter of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters since she became one of the faces of unproven election fraud claims. It was at a Lindell event where Peters first appeared to discuss purported evidence of malfeasance she found after tampering with county voting equipment, and the pillow maven has also said that he’s put hundreds of thousands of dollars toward Peters’ legal defense fund.
Joe Oltmann, host of the Conservative Daily Show, was one of Friday’s speakers who said of the country’s current division that “... it’s Americans on one side and communist evil on the other.”
While a recurring trope Friday was that of voting fraud and, in their eyes, a stolen election, the underlying theme was Peters and her current political ambitions.
Peters is one of three Republican candidates looking to run for Colorado Secretary of State in the fall where the winner would face off against current Secretary of State, Democrat Jena Griswold. The other Republicans in Tuesday’s primary are Pam Anderson and Mike O’Donnell.
Peters claims without evidence that the election of 2020 was stolen from Donald Trump while also alleging fraud in the 2021 city of Grand Junction elections.
Voters have until Tuesday to cast their ballots for Colorado’s primaries.
The primary includes the selection of a Republican candidate who will oppose Griswold in the fall.