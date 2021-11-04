Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is claiming that had she been in charge of Tuesday’s election, final results would have been posted one minute after the polls closed, a claim election officials dispute.
In an email sent to all county workers early Wednesday, Peters wrote that one of her election managers, who currently is on paid administrative leave while investigations are underway for possible criminal wrongdoing by Peters and some members of her staff, would have posted the final results of the fall election almost immediately after the polls closed.
In response to the email sent by Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, who along with former Secretary of State Wayne Williams have been tapped to oversee the fall election instead of Peters, the clerk claimed that one of her election managers, Sandra Brown, would have done a better job.
“Tabulation expert, and election manager, Sandra Brown would have had the final election results at 7:01 p.m., not 2:40 a.m. as we have been the first county of 64 counties to have our election results out in the last 4 elections before this one,” Peters wrote in an email response to Reiner and the entire county staff.
“She was ‘banished’ from this election as are folks saying I was as well,” Peters added. “I’m getting many reports from people coming in protesting that I was the one they elected to do the election and they are not happy.”
Historically, Mesa County has been the first county, or at least one of the first, to post initial results shortly after the polls close, but those partial and unofficial results have been based on ballots that had been tabulated throughout early voting up until about noon on Election Day.
That had been the case when Reiner served eight years as county clerk prior to Peters’ election in 2018, and the county’s clerk before that, now state Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction.
For Brown — or Peters — to have “final” results at 7:01 p.m. would have required election judges to pick up all remaining ballots at the various drop boxes located around the county at 7 p.m., transport them to the Elections Division by two election judges, have those judges verify signatures on the ballot envelops, tabulate them and then report results to the Secretary of State’s Office.
All that would have to be done in a single minute.
That’s a task that couldn’t be pulled off even with the combined efforts of Capt. James T. Kirk, Dr. Who and the help of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Williams said.
“Clerk Peters’ email demonstrates an unfortunate and complete lack of understanding of the election process, and total opposition to election security measures like signature verification,” Williams said.
“Voters have until 7 p.m. to get in line to vote or drop off their ballot,” Williams added. “Even if you possessed Star Trek technology to beam ballots instantaneously from Fruita and Palisade to the elections office, you would also need Dr. Who’s time travel ability to scan and verify signatures on each ballot envelope in less than one minute, and Harry Potter’s wand to instantaneously remove thousands of ballots from the envelopes and tally them.”
Reiner said several bipartisan teams of two election judges, a Democrat and a Republican, picked up thousands of ballots that had been dropped off in the final two hours of voting on Tuesday.
She said more than 15,726 ballots were turned in on Election Day, about 5,000 more ballots than in the 2019 general election. Of those, 648 were from in-person voting, up from 396 in 2019.
“We received about 6,000 mail ballots after 5 p.m. that were not run through the Agillis (ballot scanner and sorter) to mark them as received, and didn’t begin the signature verification process until after 7 p.m.,” Reiner said. “The ballot box runners started at 11 a.m. and each box was swept every two hours through the day. At 7 p.m. we had a team at each box to lock it and bring back the ballots.”
The furthest drop boxes from the Elections Division in the Mesa County Central Services Building on Spruce Street, where ballots are brought in secure bags to be verified and tabulated, are in Palisade and Fruita. Both are about a 19-minute drive away.
Reiner also said “final” results are never possible even hours after the polls close because there always are ballots that need to be cured to address signature issues — or no signature at all — and tabulating the final ballots sent by overseas and military voters. Both count into the hundreds, and both have eight days after polls close to get that done.
Regardless, all results are still considered unofficial until election results are audited, a process that can take weeks.
As it was, nearly 52,800 ballots were cast by Mesa County voters, a 49% return rate. That’s better than the 37% voter participation rate statewide, according to figures from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
Reiner said election workers normally end ballot tabulating at midnight, returning to it the following day, but all election judges and election workers chose to remain to complete the job.
“Typically, if you aren’t close to finishing by midnight, the crew would lock things up, get some shut-eye and finish the following day,” Reiner said in her email to county workers. “We had a very close race, and this group of Mesa County election employees and our heroic election judges stuck it out and posted the final unofficial results at 2:40 a.m.”
County election officials posted their first initial results shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, updating them three more times throughout the evening before posting the final results early Wednesday.
Despite her claims about not being “banished” from the fall election, District Judge Valerie Robison did bar Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, who also is on paid administrative leave because of related charges filed against her, from having any oversight in the fall election, including any contact with county election workers, a decision that was later upheld by the Colorado Supreme Court.
Despite that order, she did appear at the clerk’s office Tuesday evening and helped herself to dinner that was meant for election workers, claiming that she paid for it, sources inside the clerk’s office said.
Peters, Knisley, Brown and others are the subjects of investigations into allegations of numerous violations of election security, some of which could lead to state and federal criminal charges. Currently, the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking into those allegations.
When their investigations will be completed is unknown.