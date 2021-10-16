Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ campaign promise to keep two DMV satellite offices open is on a temporary hiatus.
That’s because both the Fruita and Clifton offices of the Division of Motor Vehicles have been closed.
In a session of Inside Mesa County, an eight-week orientation to teach the public about how various county departments operate, Peters told participants Thursday evening that the two offices were closed, saying training new workers had become an issue.
On her office’s website, clerk.mesacounty.us/mv/, however, she posts that both offices are closed until further notice due to illness.
“Right now we just have our downtown (office) open,” Peters told the participants, referring to the main office in the Central Services Building on Spruce Street. “We have temporarily closed the Clifton and Fruita offices because of staffing.”
Previously, the Fruita office had been open twice a week, and the Clifton office five days a week.
Since taking office in 2018, Peters has been plagued with staffing issues, seeing a near 100% turnover in employees since then.
In May, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners approved adding three new DMV positions to Peters’ office, one of which still remains unfilled.
Last month, another of her DMV workers left, leaving 14 people working in that office. When she took office, there were 18 DMV positions.
Shortly after taking office, Peters asked the commissioners for four new position for her Elections Division, a request the then-board declined, in part, because Peters had four unfilled positions in her then 32-person office.
Since then, Peters moved people and job titles around, adding three people to elections, reducing the DMV staff and making the Elections Division a seven-person office.
In May, she then went to the commissioners again and asked for three more positions, this time in the motor vehicles division. She said a huge increase in DMV activity had dramatically increased workload.
“We are severely understaffed and have been for quite some time,” Peters told the commission at the time. “Mesa County is not the small county that we have been in the past. We want to take care of the staff that we have. We don’t want to work them to death. This is much deserved and well overdue.”
The current commissioners approved that request.
When Peters ran for office in 2018, she claimed that she did so, in part, to address a two-hour wait time in the DMV. On Thursday, she said it had been a 3-hour wait time.
Actually, it was more like 24 to 42 minutes depending on how late in the month it was, according to data posted by the office when now Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner was clerk. At about 3 p.m. on Friday, Peters’ website said 32 people were in line at the main DMV office, with an estimated wait time of 48 minutes.
In January 2019, when Peters reopened the Fruita office, she said the average wait time was 2 hours.
Reiner had closed the two branch offices in 2016 because of mandated budget cuts from the then-commissioners, which came on top of a required 5% across-the-board cut for all county offices.
Reiner voluntarily cut her budget even more to help avoid cuts in public safety, laying off four workers at the time.
As a result, average DMV wait times rose to anywhere from 40 minutes to slightly more than an hour, county records show.