Embattled Clerk Tina Peters bemoaned having her concealed-carry handgun license revoked during the Mesa County Republican Party Assembly over the weekend.
In addressing the assembly, Peters pointed a finger at Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell for revoking her license, saying it was suspended, but saying nothing further as to why.
“I could go on about the night I spent in jail while my father was dying,” she said, according to a Colorado Newsline report. “I could go on and on about two lawsuits against me, but I won’t. What God has called you to do, he will call you through.”
Rowell’s office couldn’t confirm last week when asked by The Daily Sentinel if Peters’ concealed-carry license had been suspended because it is barred by law from revealing who has a concealed-carry permit.
Still, the sheriff did so because the law requires it, pointing to a state law that governs such things.
State statute 18-12-203 delineates reasons when a person qualifies or doesn’t qualify for a concealed-carry permit.
Included in its lengthy previsions are rules against allowing someone to get, or retain, a permit if they are subject to protection orders, one of which refers to another law — 18-1-1001 — which defines when someone is subject to such an order.
In Peters’ case, because she is facing numerous criminal felony and misdemeanor counts, she is subject because such protection orders are mandatory “against any person charged with a violation of any of the provisions” of the state’s criminal code.
Currently, Peters is facing a 10-count grand jury indictment, seven of which are felony charges.
Overall, Peters faces seven felony counts and three misdemeanors. One of her deputies, Belinda Knisley, is charged as a co-defendant with her with four felony counts and two misdemeanors.
Peters, who is running for the GOP nomination for Colorado secretary of state, is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, a class 4 felony; two counts of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, a class 5 felony; criminal impersonation, a class 6 felony, conspiracy to commit impersonation, a class 6 felony; identity theft, a class 4 felony; first-degree official misconduct, a class 2 misdemeanor; violation of duty, a misdemeanor; and failing to comply with the secretary of state, a misdemeanor.
Knisley faces three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, a class 4 felony; one count of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, a class 5 felony; violation of duty, a misdemeanor; and failing to comply with the secretary of state, a misdemeanor.
If Peters is convicted on any of the felony charges, she could permanently lose the right to own a firearm.
Peters also faces a related contempt-of-court charge, two obstruction charges, several ethics complaints and several civil lawsuits.