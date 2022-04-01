Contempt charges against embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters could result in up to 6 months in jail.
That, at least, is part of the penalty that Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein is seeking for Peters over charges that she improperly video recorded a court proceeding, and then lied to a district judge about it. She also could face an unspecified fine.
While Peters didn’t enter a plea in the case during a hearing on Thursday, it was evident from her attorneys that she intends to plead not guilty to the charge.
One of her attorneys, Denver lawyer Harvey Steinberg, asked District Judge Valerie Robison to set a jury trial and appoint a special prosecutor in the case, saying that under the state’s criminal codes Peters was entitled to both.
But Rubinstein argued, and Robison agreed, that the matter wasn’t a criminal one, but a civil matter.
“I’m not sure under what theory defense counsel is asking for a jury trial,” Rubinstein told the judge. “This is not an offense. This is contempt.”
Steinberg said a jury trial would be proper because the contempt charge is a petty offense that could lead to jail time, meaning the state’s criminal code would apply.
And on the special prosecutor, he said one is needed because the main witnesses against Peters is a prosecutor and a paralegal in Rubinstein’s office.
“In this case, I’m sure the court’s had the opportunity to read the order set forth for the contempt citation makes clear that Mr. Rubinstein’s staff not only initiated the matter before the judge, but also are the key witnesses,” Steinberg said. “It really hampers our ability, if you will, to do an investigation, attempt to interview witnesses since we’re interviewing employees of the very district attorney who’s going to be prosecuting the case.”
Rubinstein, however, said that happens all the time.
“Staff from our office are witnesses in many criminal cases,” he said. “The prohibition is for lawyers in the office to be witnesses because there are ethical rules prohibiting lawyers from being both an advocate and a witness the a case. There will be no lawyers from my office that I will call.”
Those witnesses, one of whom could include the sister of Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, are expected to testify that they saw Peters recording a February court proceeding for Knisley, and heard the exchange between Judge Matthew Barrett asking Peters if she was recording, and the clerk’s denial of it, according to court documents.
The contempt charge is separate to a related matter that led to two obstruction charges levied against Peters when law enforcement, including an investigator in Rubinstein’s office, attempted to execute a search warrant to obtain the iPad Peters allegedly used to make the recording. Those charges, too, could include jail time.
All this occurred during a hearing for Knisley over related burglary and cybercrime charges over the deputy clerk’s alleged violation of a county order to stay away from the clerk’s office while numerous personnel complaints against her are investigated. Knisley’s jury trial on those charges are to begin May 31.
Both Peters and Knisley also are facing a 13-count grand jury indictment on criminal felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly tampering with election equipment and official misconduct. Arraignment hearings on those charges are set for late May.
Peters also is the subject of several ethics investigations and civil lawsuits, one of which could result in her being removed permanently as the county’s designated election official. Peters is not running for reelection as clerk, but is seeking the GOP nomination for secretary of state.