Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters isn’t giving up in her unsubstantiated claims that the GOP primary election for Secretary of State that she lost was somehow fraudulent.
As a result, Peters has filed a request to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office to do a recount of those results, which had her squeaking out a second-place finish in the June primary, but far behind the declared winner, Pamela Anderson.
In her letter to Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat whom Peters had hoped to challenge in November, Peters claims, among other things, that because she had a majority of the delegates at the Colorado Republican Party Assembly in April, and because a subsequent GOP poll showed her in the lead, she should have won.
“I have reason to believe extensive malfeasance occurred in the June 2022 primary, and that the apparent outcome of this election does not reflect the will of Colorado voters not only for myself, but also for many other America First statewide and local primary candidates,” she wrote.
America First refers to a slate of candidates with backing or support from people who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, such as losing U.S. Senate GOP candidate Ron Hanks and a slew of other congressional GOP candidates, all of whom also lost.
Because the letter to Griswold was notarized in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein is moving to revoke Peters’ bond, which requires her to remain in Colorado unless she has court approval to travel out of state.
Peters’ letter continued: “Not only did I take almost 61% of the delegate vote at the GOP state assembly, I also took the highest position in the GOP poll at 47%, and won every straw poll where I spoke by wide margins,” Peters added. “As detailed in a post article by Emerald Robinson, ‘Something Stinks in Colorado: How did an unknown candidate (Michael O’Donnell) with no following and no money tie with Tina Peters in a GOP primary?’ ”
Robinson is a disgraced former White House correspondent for Newsmax who was fired by the far-right news outlet in January for posting a number of satanical conspiracy theory tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine. She was subsequently banned permanently from Twitter.
Robinson now works for LindellTV, an online show owned and operated by My- Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch Trump supporter who has financially backed Peters’ legal battles in the many criminal charges she faces over tampering with election equipment and official misconduct in office.
A spokeswoman for the Secretary of State’s Office said Wednesday it couldn’t respond because it hadn’t yet received Peters’ letter, which was first posted on Gateway Pundit, an internet blog known for posting election falsehoods, hoaxes and conspiracy theories, according to the Poynter Institute’s PolitiFact website.
Under Colorado law, a recount is automatically required if the win-loss margin is one half of 1% or closer. If not, any candidate can request a recount, but would be on the hook to pay for it if the results don’t end up showing that requester actually won.
This contest was nowhere close to that threshold. Anderson ended up winning 43% of the vote in the June 28 primary, with Peters barely edging out O’Donnell for second place, 28.86% to 28.08%, respectively.
Overall, Peters won only seven of the state’s 64 counties, including Delta, Montrose and Moffat. O’Donnell led in 17 counties, including in Rio Blanco, with Anderson winning all the rest.
By comparison, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Silt Republican who also has an endorsement from Trump, easily won 20 of the 3rd Congressional District’s 27 counties, including all of the counties won by Anderson.
What it would cost to do such a recount is not known, but according to research by the Pew Charitable Trust of two other states with a similar number of registered voters, Washington and Minnesota, recent recounts of statewide offices cost anywhere between $500,000 to $1.2 million, respectively.
In her letter, Peters’ campaign also cites a recent federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency national advisory from earlier this year warning about the vulnerabilities of certain Dominion Voting System machines and software.
That advisory, however, said there is no evidence those alleged vulnerabilities were taken advantage of, nor that they impacted the outcome of any election anywhere in the nation that uses Dominion machines. Regardless, state and local election officials have said the machines and software named in the advisory are not used in Colorado.
Peters’ letter claims, falsely, that her so-called Report #3 of suspected election irregularities in Mesa County also showed those same vulnerabilities in the election equipment that was decertified last year due to her taking before-and-after images of its software.
But a recent investigation into those claims by the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office showed that there were errant election logs filed due to operator error, rather then some supposed internal or external unauthorized access into the system, as Peters’ report claimed.
That investigation showed that now fired Elections Manager Sandra Brown, who was arrested this week and charged in connection with Peters successful attempt to make those images, unintentionally created errors in the election system during the 2020 presidential and 2021 municipal elections that made it appear counted ballots had been deleted when they, in fact, weren’t.
Finally, Peters claims that election reporting from various counties in the June primary show an “unnatural pattern of vote processing,” saying election results in multiple updates filed by some counties maintains the same percentage difference between the three candidates.
Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner, who acted as an election observer in the June primaries in the county and ran elections here prior to Peters, said Peters’ conclusions make no sense.
“They don’t have enough data to build it,” Reiner said of a graph in Peters’ letter that purports to show that pattern. “The election isn’t even finalized yet, so it’s impossible that they have vote patterns in vote processing. Without Tina in the office, the election data is actually secure.”
Election officials statewide are currently in the process of conducting their at-risk audit of election results.
Round one of that audit was to be completed in all counties by Wednesday, with more rounds possible.