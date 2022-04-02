Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has disabled her StandWithTina.org legal defense fund website, and appears to be referring donors to a similar site run by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
That legal defense fund is the subject of a Colorado Independent Ethics Commission investigation and part of a campaign finance lawsuit filed against Peters by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
Both question the legality of accepting money without reporting it to the public.
The disabled website was first reported by 9News in Denver, which also reported that Lindell confirmed he is contributing to Peters’ legal defense and helping to accept donations for it, but on a new website based in Wisconsin.
While the legal fund website no longer exists, Peters continues to maintain a “Tina Peters Legal Defense Fund” page on Facebook, an effort she calls a nonprofit organization. That site, however, includes no direct link to donate money.
No records can be found showing the organization as a nonprofit on the state’s database for charitable organizations. A group called Committee to Elect Tina Peters, however, is registered on the state’s business database as a limited liability company. Her registered agent for that LLC is Garfield County resident Sherronna Bishop, a Peters confidant and fellow believer that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
That’s the same name Peters uses as her campaign finance account in her bid for Colorado secretary of state.
It is unknown how the disabling of Peters’ legal fund will impact her ethics investigation. A second investigation by the commission looking into allegations that she has accepted gifts in excess of state limits was suspended pending her indictments by a Mesa County grand jury.
Currently, Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley are the subjects of a 13-count indictment on tampering with election equipment and official misconduct. Her bond in that case prevents her from going into the clerk’s office, or having any contact with clerk employees.
Meanwhile, Peters has been traveling around the state as part of her secretary of state campaign talking about the charges against her, and drumming up support for her bid for the GOP nomination for that job.
Peters also faces a contempt-of-court citation, two misdemeanor charges for obstruction, and is the subject of another civil lawsuit seeking to remove her permanently as the county’s designated election official. She lost a similar lawsuit last fall that temporarily removed her as the county’s election head for the 2021 Coordinated Elections.
At a event in Basalt on Thursday, Peters said she likely would be a party in another legal action that she said Lindell intends to file against Secretary of State Jena Griswold in an attempt to show election fraud in the state.
Peters recently dismissed a lawsuit against Mesa County that alleged commissioners have intentionally worked to stymie her work as clerk, promising to refile that case in Denver District Court.