Peters enters plea in criminal case

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters listens during a press conference on Oct. 11, 2021, outside the courthouse in downtown Grand Junction. At the conference, Peters reiterated her claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent. The event was three days before Peters was barred by Judge Valerie Robison from conducting the fall 2021 elections.

Indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters pleaded not guilty Wednesday, and District Judge Matthew Barrett set a March timetable for her trial on 10 criminal felony and misdemeanor charges of tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office.

Saying very little during her arraignment, the embattled clerk acknowledged that she was prepared to go forward with a seven-day jury trial March 6-14. Attorneys also agreed to extend by 30 days any concerns over speedy trial issues, which require a case to be adjudicated within six months after a plea is entered.

FILE - Belinda Kinsley, deputy clerk, leaves the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office detention facility in March.
Tina Peters

In this screenshot taken from a trailer for an upcoming Lindell TV “movie” about Tina Peters, the indicted Mesa County clerk is shown when she was arrested by Grand Junction police in March on charges of obstruction.

