Peters enters plea in criminal case

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters listens during a press conference on Oct. 11, 2021, outside the courthouse in downtown Grand Junction. At the conference, Peters reiterated her claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent. The event was three days before Peters was barred by Judge Valerie Robison from conducting the fall 2021 elections.
In this screenshot taken from a trailer for an upcoming Lindell TV “movie” about Tina Peters, the indicted Mesa County clerk is shown when she was arrested by Grand Junction police in March on charges of obstruction.
Indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters pleaded not guilty Wednesday, and District Judge Matthew Barrett set a March timetable for her trial on 10 criminal felony and misdemeanor charges of tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office.
Saying very little during her arraignment, the embattled clerk acknowledged that she was prepared to go forward with a seven-day jury trial March 6-14. Attorneys also agreed to extend by 30 days any concerns over speedy trial issues, which require a case to be adjudicated within six months after a plea is entered.
Potential jurors will begin to be vetted starting March 3. Twelve are to be selected, not including any alternates.
A Mesa County grand jury indicted Peters with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, class 4 felonies; two counts of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, class 5 felonies; criminal impersonation, a class 6 felony, conspiracy to commit impersonation, a class 6 felony; identity theft, a class 4 felony; first-degree official misconduct, a class 2 misdemeanor; violation of duty, a misdemeanor; and failing to comply with the secretary of state, a misdemeanor.
If convicted on all charges, and if they run consecutively, Peters faces a maximum penalty of 28 years in prison and $2.7 million in fines. Peters’ bond bars from her from having any contact with her office, but she continues to earn her $93,000-a-year salary until her term expires at year’s end.
Peters’ chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, was included in the grand jury indictment, but has since entered into a plea deal that left her with three misdemeanors and no jail time in exchange for testifying against Peters and anyone else who might face related state or federal charges.
To date, only one other person faces such charges, Peters’ now-fired election manager Sandra Brown.
Brown, who was with Peters when she and an outside person — allegedly California surfer Conan Hayes — made copies of election machine hard drives, faces two felony charges of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant, which together come with a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison and a $600,000 fine.
According to court filings, Peters, Knisley and Brown allegedly used the identity of a Fruita man, Gerald Wood, to protect Hayes’ identity. In a virtual appearance at an election conspiracy event in Nebraska last week, Peters admitted to using a false identity for that person, but didn’t mention Hayes by name.
No trial date has yet been set for Brown, who has a review hearing later this month. Peters also faces two separate court trials in December and January on related misdemeanor charges, including contempt of court and obstruction.
In a legal twist, one of Peters’ attorneys, Harvey Steinberg, petitioned the courts to allow him to depose Barrett and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, something 5th Judicial District Chief Judge Paul Dunkelman granted. Dunkelman was appointed to oversee that request.
On Wednesday, however, the Colorado Supreme Court temporarily stayed that ruling after Barrett appealed it.
Steinberg had made the request as part of the contempt charge, which stem from Peters allegedly video recording a hearing in February for Knisley and then telling Barrett that she wasn’t.
That incident directly led to Peters being served with a search warrant for the iPad she had been using, which in turn led to the two obstruction charges filed against her when she allegedly attempted to block law enforcement from getting it. It also led her to be temporarily handcuffed and placed in the back seat of a Grand Junction police patrol car.
“Respondent Tina Peters seeks to take a remarkable step: deposing a district court judge about his observations during a hearing in a related criminal case,” Barrett’s attorneys wrote in his appeal. “Even more extraordinary, this judge — Judge Barrett — is presiding over respondent’s own criminal trial in a related matter.”
The appeal, filed at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, goes on to say Peters’ petition does not meet “the high bar” needed to compel a judge to testify in a case.
The high court ordered Peters’ attorneys to show cause why Barrett should be deposed, and file a response by Oct. 5 explaining it, giving Barrett 21 days after that to reply.
A review hearing on the contempt matter is set for next week before District Judge Valerie Robison, but because of these new filings, that case may be delayed again.