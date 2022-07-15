Mesa County District Judge Matthew Barrett quashed an order late Friday to arrest Tina Peters for violating the conditions of her bond by leaving the state without permission, but he gave the embattled county clerk a stern warning about it.
In his order at a quickly scheduled hearing Friday afternoon, Barrett had some forceful words for Peters and her attorney, who tried to take the fall for her leaving the state.
"It will not happen again," Barrett said. "Do you understand Ms. Peters? You leave one minute before the time that you tell me you're going to leave, that is a violation of your bond."
An arrest warrant had been issued for Peters earlier this week after prosecutors discovered she left the state to attend an event in Las Vegas the same day Barrett had issued a court order saying she could not leave Colorado.
Her attorney, Harvey Steinberg, told Barrett that it was his fault, saying he did not learn about that order until early Wednesday, and didn't inform Peters about it until then. He said his own staff failed to notify him.
"When mistakes are made, I'll take the heat," Steinberg said.
Except he didn't take that heat when Barrett said he was concerned that Peters' three attorneys didn't do their jobs, saying he was not pleased his order was not followed. The judge said there was no excuse for that, nor that their client was not immediately made aware of it, adding that it ultimately is Peters' responsibility not to violate the terms of her bond.
"I do take exception to one thing you said, and I want it for the record, is that I don't take court orders seriously ... or that I'm negligent, I take exception to that," Steinberg said.
"Please don't point at me Mr. Steinberg," Barrett interrupted.
"I take responsibility for a mistake, but for you to draw an inference and make that statement that part of the reason is that you're issuing this is because you can't trust her lawyers to do it, that's uncalled for, it is inappropriate," Steinberg said.
"Don't do it again," Barrett warned.
Peters is barred under her bond conditions from leaving the state without prior approval from the courts, but did so anyway when Peters left Monday evening to fly to a Las Vegas conference for constitutional sheriffs, a group that falsely believes the U.S. Constitution gives sheriffs the ultimate law enforcement authority in their counties.
After Peters and her deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley, were indicted on 13-counts by a Grand Junction grand jury, they were arrested and released on $25,000 cash-only bonds. Under the terms of Peters original bond, she was barred from having any contact with anyone in the clerk's office, and barred from leaving the state.
Later, however, Barrett agreed to allow Peters to leave the state for short times because he didn't want to interfere with her bid for the GOP nomination for secretary of state. She can leave the state, Barrett ordered, only if her attorneys notified the court 72 hours in advance and provided a detailed itinerary.
Now that she's lost that race and no longer is a candidate for office, prosecutors had asked, and Barrett agreed, to bar any out-of-state travel.
Steinberg said Peters is not a flight risk because she's an elected county official, but Barrett said that didn't stop her from fleeing Colorado last summer after local, state and federal criminal investigations were looking into allegations she tampered with election equipment.
"Defendant is a flight risk, period," Barrett said. "She has resources to disappear. She has access to private jets. In late summer, early fall last year, she was at a location unknown for an extended period of time. There was no open case. She was the county clerk. Nobody knew where she was."
Peters is as charged with that tampering, official misconduct and using someone else's identity in making images of election computer software.