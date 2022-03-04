Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been ordered to show why she shouldn’t be held in contempt of court for allegedly videotaping a court proceeding and then lying to a judge about it.
Peters, who also is facing two misdemeanor obstruction charges over the matter, is to appear before Judge Valerie Robison on March 31 to explain why she allegedly recorded a hearing for her deputy clerk, Belinda Knisley, and why she lied to Judge Matthew Barrett in his own courtroom when she was asked if she was recording.
Recording or taking photographs during court procedures is expressly forbidden without prior approval.
“The people allege that Tina Peters was not truthful in her answers to the court about whether she was recording the proceeding,” District Attorney Dan Rubinstein wrote in a motion asking for the contempt of court citation.
“The people allege that her recording of the proceeding, the need to stop to address her misconduct, and lack of candor during the discussion of her misconduct obstructed the administration of justice,” his motion adds. “Her failure to tell the truth denied the court the ability to determine what, if any action should occur as a result of this, as was referenced when the court took the bench to give the ruling.”
Rubinstein wrote that her conduct “is offensive to the authority and the dignity of the court,” adding there were several witnesses who also saw her recording the proceeding, including Knisley’s sister, Patricia Weaver.
The proceeding was a simple motions hearing in the criminal burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime charges against Knisley. Those charges were filed when Knisley ignored a county order to stay out of the clerk’s office while the county’s Human Resources office investigated numerous complaints by clerk employees that she had created a “hostile work environment” in allegedly telling clerk staff not to cooperate with multiple investigations of election tampering by Peters and others.
Although the incident took place in Barrett’s courtroom, he has recused himself from the case, prompting Chief District Judge Brian Flynn to assign it to Robison.
Weaver told DA investigator Michael Struwe that she thought Peters had put her and Knisley “in a difficult position,” saying through tears she wanted the truth to come out, Struwe wrote in an affidavit to the court. She told Struwe that she was not in the courtroom for Peters, but to support her sister.
“I asked her, ‘Was Tina recording?’ She replied, ‘Yes, but when the judge asked her, she was not,’” Struwe wrote. “I asked her how she drew that distinction and she replied, ‘She shut it off.’ She clarified that Tina shut the recording off when the judge asked her about it.”
Peters later was charged with obstructing a peace officer and obstructing government operations when law enforcement attempted to execute a search warrant for the iPad Peters allegedly used to record the hearing.
Her first hearing on those charges is slated for March 11 in Judge Bruce Raaum’s court.
Those charges were the result of Peters allegedly trying to prevent investigators from getting the iPad, and Peters’ subsequent arrest on Feb. 8, a day after the Knisley hearing.
ARREST BACKLASH
A video recording of that arrest prompted numerous phone calls to the non-emergency number of the Grand Junction Regional Communications Center, along with several angry emails and posts on the Grand Junction Police Department’s Facebook page.
In many of those messages, the department was called either communists or fascists for arresting Peters, many saying a gold star mother shouldn’t be treated that way.
“We the people will not allow Gestapo tactics on our people!” an email from Dana Erwin said.
“You guys arrest Tine (sic) Peters for no reason?” another email from someone named Zachary Young said. “This is the USA and you guys are trying to destroy this country. Shame on your police department. You guys are evil (expletive) scumbags!!”
In a separate email, Erwin also wrote that police used “Nazi tactics” in arresting “one of our own,” promising to come after the police.
GJPD officers did arrest Peters, but they only did so when they were assisting investigators with Rubinstein’s office, who were attempting to execute a search warrant for the iPad.
During that arrest, Peters can be seen in two video recordings of the incident, including from a body camera worn by one of the officers, struggling to get free and attempting to kick one of the arresting officers.
Police Chief Doug Shoemaker defended his officers, saying they did their jobs professionally.
“No two contacts are the same during the course of an officer’s shift, with so many variables to consider,” he said. “We empower our officers to consider the totality of each unique situation in determining the appropriate course of action. Our officers did an exceptional job on February 8th.”
Callie Berkson, public information coordinator for the department, said the dispatch center did receive numerous calls to its non-emergency line — not its 911 line — but those calls did not disrupt its operations.
Still, she reminded those who called that 911 and the non-emergency number are not the appropriate way to lodge complaints.
In those calls, copies of which were obtained by The Daily Sentinel through a Colorado Open Records Act request, many of the callers said the department should be embarrassed for the arrest.
One of the dispatchers, however, said she’s never embarrassed by the way the officers do their jobs.
“I’m never embarrassed for our department, and I certainly wouldn’t be embarrassed for that,” one dispatcher identified only as Ann said in response to a caller’s question.
Many of the comments were from people who do not live in Mesa County.
MIRANDA RIGHTS
While the emails and phone calls were critical of the police, some comments on the department’s Facebook page were critical of the complainers.
“What kind of moron calls 911 about this? Oh, a Tina Peters supporter ... right,” wrote Kim McMurtrey.
“What happened to the party of law and order and back the blue?” added Vicki Gutierrez. “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. The comments are hilarious and astoundingly ignorant.”
Other Facebook commenters questioned why Peters was handcuffed and released, saying that if she has been a person of color, she would have been taken to jail.
“If that were me and I kicked at the officers, would I be released on scene? This is an example of Black people’s complaint of systemic racism,” wrote John Dickey. “If I am wrong GJPD, this is a perfect time for you to clarify and set the record straight on how GJPD deals with people of color. I think anyone else — of my color — would have been arrested in this situation.”
“She attempted to assault two of your officers,” added Andrew Johnson. “Like so many others have said, if she was a person of color, she would be sitting in a jail cell right now, facing felony assault charges!!! So, why the special treatment of the white woman? Is it because she is a Trump supporter/defender?”
Others questioned why Peters was not read her rights when she was handcuffed, but Shoemaker said that only happens when a person who is taken into custody also is interrogated.
While Peters was briefly taken into custody, officers did not interrogate her, he said.
She was somewhat questioned by Struwe after being released, but that doesn’t apply because he does not work for the department, and it was a separate matter from the arrest.
“Unfortunately, many believe that any time someone is arrested, police must immediately read them their Miranda rights,” Shoemaker said. “This is not accurate, and more a product of television and movies than anything else, as opposed to being rooted in law.”