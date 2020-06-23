Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has filed a complaint against the woman appointed to oversee an effort to recall her.
In the complaint, filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, the clerk alleges that Eagle County Treasurer Teak Simonton, a former county clerk who was hired by the Mesa County Board of Commissioners to be the designated election official in the effort to recall Peters, used county resources to print petitions for the RecallClerkTina.com group that is trying to oust her.
“As the designated election official for the recall, Ms. Simonton approved the recall petition format on June 4, 2020,” Peters writes in her complaint. “In her official capacity and using county resources, Ms. Simonton printed and assembled 263 recall petition sections, which included three separate versions and 1,452 pages. She then contributed these petition sections.”
In an interview, Simonton acknowledged that she did that, but only because that’s her standard practice and after getting approval from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Simonton said she has often used that practice when she served as the Eagle County clerk for eight years, which is not common but not against the rules either. She said it makes the petitions consistent and easier to deal with once signatures are turned in.
“As the designated election official, my job is to administer the recall fairly, efficiently and transparently for the voters, the county administration and the recall committee,” Simonton said. “State law places the financial burden of running a recall election for county officials on the county. After all, county operations are funded with taxpayer dollars and taxpayers have the right to attempt to recall officials whom they believe are not qualified to retain their office.”
Simonton said that Peters initially complained about the matter in a meeting early last week with Mesa County Administrator Pete Baier, her deputy, Belinda Knisley, and former Secretary of State Scott Gessler, where she explained her practice in dealing with petition drives.
Immediately after that meeting, she contacted the state and then came to the decision to charge the committee for the petitions, which came to $620. The recall committee said it would reimburse the county.
Regardless, Peters filed her complaint a few days later.
“Ms. Simonton put her thumb on the scale and actively helped the recall committee,” Peters said in a press release announcing the complaint. “As a former clerk and recorder and current treasurer she should have known better. Recall committees, candidate committees and ballot initiatives all have to print their own petitions. But under Teak Simonton, Mesa County is now in the business of doing that work for this recall committee.”
While it is true that it is an uncommon practice, it isn’t against the rules, two former county clerks said.
Former Mesa County Clerk Sheila Reiner and former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson, who now is executive director of the Colorado County Clerks’ Association, said that while they never did that during their time running elections, they understood the reasons to do so. Both are Republicans.
Reiner said it isn’t uncommon for county elections offices to provide services that they bill for, such as voter lists, data files, copies, printed lists or even helping other election offices with petition checking.
She said some counties often provide free services to party caucuses, candidates and issue committees in order to control the quality of the data a clerk’s office later must verify. Even a specially appointed recall official is paid by the county, and not the group calling for the recall.
“What is more important than what is billed for and what is deemed to be a normal cost for conducting the people’s business in my mind is that the clerk is consistent, fair and provides the same services for all,” Reiner said.
Anderson said the more common practice is to provide a copy of a sample petition that committees later can reprint themselves.
“I can see Teak’s perspective in wanting to control the (petition) segments,” Anderson said. “I think it was just an effort to be precise more than anything, but more commonly they print their own.”
Like Simonton, Anderson has been appointed by the Secretary of State’s Office as an official election observer to monitor Mesa County’s June 30 primaries, voting for which has already begun.
Kevin McCarney, chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party, called on Simonton to resign as the recall official, adding that if she doesn’t, commissioners should remove her.
“And I am also calling for an immediate reprimand of Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office for their direct involvement in the county recall,” McCarney said in the release.
McCarney has been an unabashed defender of Peters since she took office in 2018, even as she’s come under fire for a high turnover rate in her 32-person office. More than two dozen of her employees have come and gone, including three head elections managers.
Earlier this year, McCarney termed the discovery of 574 uncounted ballots in a drop box from last year’s general election as a “trivial” matter, saying Peters shouldn’t be blamed for it.
In a related matter, recall committee member Bette Meininger said in a June 17 email to county commissioners and the Secretary of State’s Office that some county residents are reluctant to sign their petitions for fear of retaliation from Peters, including those who routinely deal with the Division of Motor Vehicles, which her office oversees.
She said Peters has threatened to review the signatures to see who is loyal to her.
“County employees that work for Tina and even ones that don’t but may have dealings with the C&R office are afraid to sign the recall petition,” Meininger wrote. “We even have a local car dealership wanting to sign but are having concerns about signing the petition. They don’t want to take a chance that they’re treated differently.”
Simonton said she has no plans to resign, saying what she did was in full view of everyone in the clerk’s office, including Peters.
“Everything I’ve done and will do is 100% transparent and verifiable,” she said. “Having been hired to do a job for the residents of Mesa County, I plan to continue operating with integrity as I have been to this point.”
When Simonton was appointed to oversee the recall last month, Peters was the first to object, saying a Republican should have been named instead. Though Simonton is a Democrat, she was a Republican when first elected to be Eagle County’s clerk in 2003, changing her party affiliation in 2008 because some of her personal views were “incongruous” with the Republican Party.
She served as clerk until 2016, when she was elected county treasurer.