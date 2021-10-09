Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has 10 days to notify the state that she intends to file a report on donations she is accepting as part of a legal defense fund that she’s actively soliciting, the Colorado Secretary of State ruled Friday.
Responding to a complaint filed by a Grand Junction resident, Luis Lipchak, campaign finance enforcement manager in the Secretary of State’s Office, issued a “Notice of Initial Review and Opportunity to Cure” memo to Peters, saying she has until Oct. 18 to comply with Colorado laws governing legal defense funds.
Such funds are permissible, but only if elected officials report contributions and expenditures, don’t accept money from registered lobbyists, and report fund activity in a timely manner, Lipchak wrote.
“Respondent (Peters) is not currently an active a candidate ... nor is there an active candidate committee,” Lipchak wrote. “However, respondent has a campaign website soliciting contributions through a donation button. The (SOS) division makes the initial determination that complainant identified one or more potential violations of Colorado campaign finance laws.”
Lipchak wrote that Peters’ donation cite, StandWithTina.org, is clearly accepting gifts, but doesn’t prevent lobbyists from contributing to it, nor does it say that any donations must be made public.
In the complaint, Scott Beilfuss, co-chairman of the Mesa County Democratic Party, says Peters is openly soliciting money to pay for attorneys fees to defend her against potential criminal charges stemming from local, state and federal investigations into alleged violations of election security protocols.
Currently, Peters is temporarily barred from conducting this fall’s elections while those investigations are ongoing.
Last month, Peters ignored a similar opportunity to cure her campaign finance account. In that instance, also stemming from a complaint filed by Beilfuss and ruled on by Lipchak, Peters was given the opportunity to report any contributions and expenditure to her campaign account. She didn’t.
That account has been inactive since 2019. Her last report, filed in November 2019, forgave nearly $17,000 in loans she made to her own campaign.
Lipchak has not yet ruled on what action his office will take in her failure to cure that account, even though he cites in his Friday ruling that she clearly has an active donation button on her re-election website, tinapetersforcolorado.com, which she has updated as recently as earlier this year.
While Peters hasn’t officially announced her intentions to run for re-election, she made it clear in June that she intended to do so when Mesa County resident Bobbie Gross, a former employee in the clerk’s office, announced her second bid for the job.
“Competition is good,” Peters told The Daily Sentinel at the time. “Voters deserve choices. I believe I’m the best choice, but I welcome her to the race.”
If Peters does run, she’ll face Gross in the Republican Party primary next June. Peters narrowly defeated Gross in the 2018 GOP primary by 1,344 votes, and went on to win the seat in November of that year.