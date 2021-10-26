Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters had to be asked to sit down and be quiet — or leave — numerous times Monday during the weekly meeting of Mesa County Board of Commissioners.
During a routine public comment section at the end of the meeting, Peters spoke about what’s been occurring with her office before and since she was officially removed as the county’s designated election official by the courts, saying things are not as rosy as they appear.
Afterwards, in response to comments from her and other county residents, Commissioner Scott McInnis tried to set the record straight about what the county has had to do in dealing with Peters’ removal as elections chief and the ongoing criminal investigations against her for alleged breaches in election security protocols by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
“The clerk has admitted facts that she now apparently denies at different points, but her attorney in this (court) proceeding admitted to certain facts,” McInnis said, reading a few paragraphs from Judge Valerie Robison’s ruling earlier this month that temporarily removed her as the designated election official, a decision that was upheld by the Colorado Supreme Court when it declined last week to hear Peters’ appeal, affirming former Secretary of State Wayne Williams and Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner to oversee the fall election.
“The facts that this opinion is written on were affirmed and put forward by her attorney,” McInnis added. “At some point, somebody needs to start demanding accountability from the clerk. You have every right to be in this room demanding accountability from your commissioners, but it is your responsibility to turn around and demand accountability from the clerk.”
Peters interrupted McInnis numerous times, even standing up and trying to respond, saying she was being attacked and should have the right to immediately respond.
Before she spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, which the commissioners routinely allow on matters that weren’t addressed during a regular meeting, Commissioner Cody Davis unexpectedly offered to set up a separate public meeting with her so she would have more time to voice her concerns “in a more constructive manner.”
Although she accepted that invitation, she still addressed the commissioners.
“Some constituents called me this morning and said, ‘Please, please come speak for us,’ because I had drank the Kool-Aid, and that’s what I’m calling it now, of the Dominion systems and the gold standard of Colorado elections,” Peters said.
“I vehemently defended that our election machines were air-gapped, which means they don’t have any possibility to be connected to the internet,” she added. “But there’s certain things you can’t unsee, and that’s when you see the fraud that has been perpetuated by this. I have been judged in the court of public opinion. I used to agree with Wayne Williams, I used to agree with Sheila Reiner.”
Afterwards, the commissioners responded to public comments from Peters and others, saying their only intent is to foster a secure and fair election until all of this can be ferreted out.
But after about the sixth time when Peters heckled McInnis, she was asked — and then told — to stop interrupting or she would be asked to leave the commissioners’ hearing room, Davis said:
“Madam clerk, madam clerk, you will get your opportunity, you will get your opportunity,” Davis said. “You can sit here and be professional about it, or you can leave. That is your choice.”
“I’m being attacked,” Peters shouted back.
“And you have attacked many people as well without them having the opportunity to respond,” Davis countered. “You will get your opportunity. We’ve lended that to you, so if you would, please sit and listen professionally, or leave.”
Earlier in the meeting, the commissioners heard an update from Williams on the fall election, voting for which has already begun.
Williams explained all aspects of how that was being done, and also spoke on the additional verification processes that the county doesn’t normally do, but plans to anyway, such as making all ballots available to the public free of charge to do their own ballot counts, running the ballots through Clear Ballot voting machines, and doing a hand count of the ballots, and conducting a “forensic” risk-assessment audit of the results.
McInnis ended the meeting calling on the clerk to issue a public apology to county resident Matt Crowe, saying she falsely accused Crowe of pushing Peters’ supporter Roxanne Lewis at a Stand With Peters rally on the steps of the Mesa County Old Courthouse earlier this month.
The commissioner said videos of the event clearly show that never happened.
“There’s no question about it, the investigation looked at the video afterwards and concluded the woman was not pushed, (but) the clerk immediately went to the microphone and said, ‘That man just pushed that woman down,’ ” McInnis said.
“You should have seen the crowd’s reaction as the result of a leader ... making that allegation and turning on somebody who disagreed with their views,” he added. “I’m hoping that the clerk will be professional and have an apology forthcoming to that individual. It wasn’t right. You were wrong there, and you’ve been wrong in other places. At some point, this has got to stop.”