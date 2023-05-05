Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was held in contempt of court Friday for lying to a district court judge about recording proceedings in his courtroom.
But instead of getting up to 6 months in jail, or any jail time, Eagle County District Judge Paul Dunkelman handed her a $1,500 fine. Dunkelman had been assigned the case after local judges recused themselves because the case involved fellow District Judge Matthew Barrett.
Testimony showed that Peters had been seen video recording a Feb. 7, 2022, hearing for her former chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, when she still was facing felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrimes in relation to her job at the clerk's office.
Before that hearing began, Knisley asked Peters to record it so she could remember all that occurred at it, something she testified Friday that Peters agreed to do.
Knisley's sister, Patricia Weaver, who also was in the courtroom that day, also testified that she saw Peters recording the hearing.
Both also testified that they heard Peters denying it when Barrett asked her if she was recording, but later told them she lied to the judge to protect herself, saying, "Even Abraham lied to protect Sarah."
Although Peters didn't testify in her own defense, she did make a statement after she was found in contempt of court, saying she is a gold-star mother who's never been in trouble with the law, that is, other than being found guilty in March for obstruction of government operations when she tried to shield the iPad she used to make that recording from prosecutor investigators.
At that time, Peters also lied about who owned that iPad, saying it belong to someone named Tammy Bailey, which her own attorneys later admitted was a pseudonym that Peters created for herself.
Ultimately, that iPad was not used in evidence because law enforcement couldn't get passed its password. Ironically, Peters' attorney, Harvey Steinberg, wanted to have that iPad released to Peters so he could show it as exculpatory evidence that it was not used to record, even though Peters herself declined to provide that password to law enforcement, telling them she didn't know it.
For that, Peters apologized and pleaded for leniency.
"I don't know the rules of the courtroom because I haven't spent any time in a courtroom in 67 years," she said through tears. "I'm very sorry. Judge Barrett, he's very authoritarian, very demanding and very scary. I didn't want to do anything to harm my chief deputy and best friend. To separate her from me for the last two years has been punishment enough."
Peters also started to say that she's felt the heavy hand of the government for attempting to reveal "malfeasance" in her clerk's office before Dunkelman interrupted her, saying none of that has anything to do with the contempt case.
Peters is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly making copies of her election computers, using a stolen identity to do so, and allowing them to be revealed to conspiracy theorists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
Moments before the hearing began, Peters told The Daily Sentinel to tell the truth, "because God is watching."
As part of her plea deal on all the charges against Knisley, including numerous felony counts of tampering with election equipment and identity theft, she agreed to testify against Peters in any and every court case against her.
In exchange for that testimony, those charges were dropped against Knisley, who pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges of trespass, official misconduct and violation of duty. For that, she is to be placed on probation for two years.
Her former elections manager, Sandra Brown, also has entered into a plea deal with prosecutors to testify against Peters. Her trial on those charges is in October.
Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said he was satisfied with Dunkelman's decision.
"It was evident from the court's comments during the hearing in 2022, that the judge wanted to know if Ms. Peters lied to him, and if so, wanted to do something about it. Maintaining the dignity of the court is important to this office, and this community," he said in an email statement. "Today, Chief Judge Dunkelman found beyond a reasonable doubt that Ms. Peters lied to the court and that it obstructed the administration of justice. I was glad to do my part in protecting the dignity of the court, and giving the judge the opportunity to impose the sanction he felt appropriate."