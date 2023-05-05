Tina Peters Sentencing 041023
Photos by Scott Crabtree

Alongside Tina Peters, attorney Harvey Steinberg argues a point during her sentencing in March for obstruction of government operations.

 Scott Crabtree

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was held in contempt of court Friday for lying to a district court judge about recording proceedings in his courtroom.

But instead of getting up to 6 months in jail, or any jail time, Eagle County District Judge Paul Dunkelman handed her a $1,500 fine. Dunkelman had been assigned the case after local judges recused themselves because the case involved fellow District Judge Matthew Barrett.

