Indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters wants to leave the state to attend an event in Missouri, but District Attorney Dan Rubinstein is asking the court to deny it.
Peters, who faces multiple criminal counts of tampering with election equipment and misconduct in office, is asking District Judge Matthew Barrett for permission to attend an election denier event in Springfield, Missouri, hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell next week.
That event, called the Moment of Truth Summit, is to show a film Lindell had commissioned that featured Peters and her attempts to prove election fraud.
While Peters’ request says she needs to go to the event to further her “business interests,” Rubinstein says it’s all bunk.
“Ms. Peters is seeking permission to leave the state so that she can be celebrated as a hero for conduct that a grand jury has indicted her for, and claims this is necessary to further her business interests, at a time where she continues to draw a substantial salary as the elected clerk and recorder, while doing no work for the county ... paying her,” Rubinstein wrote Tuesday in his objection to her request.
“The undersigned, on behalf of the county I represent, object to his request,” he added. “(I) do not believe it is necessary, and represent to the court that this may be the most offensive travel request the undersigned has seen.”
Peters continues to earn her salary even though she is barred under her bond conditions from having any contact with anyone in the clerk’s office. She also is barred from leaving the state without prior approval.
In her request to go, Peters said she is scheduled to speak at the event, which is to show the film “Selection Code,” which purports to tell the story of how Peters discovered that something is amiss with the county’s election equipment.
No actual evidence of that has been shown, despite three so-called reports that Peters commissioned, all of which have been debunked.
Peters says she is to be paid to appear at the event.