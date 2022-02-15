Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who announced Monday she is running for Colorado secretary of state, could easily pull in tons of campaign money nationwide that could attract an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.
Peters, who is facing multiple criminal investigations, obstruction charges and numerous ethics complaints, made her announcement on Steven Bannon’s online podcast early Monday. Bannon is the former chief strategist for Trump and a believer in conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.
Peters, too, has questioned election integrity, repeatedly accusing current Secretary of State Jena Griswold of being behind destroying election files in an attempt to cover up fraud in that election.
“Colorado needs a secretary of state who will put people over political theater, and prioritize them over politics,” Peters told Bannon, who called Peters’ race a national one. “Colorado deserves a secretary of state who will stand up to the (President Joe) Biden administration that wants to run our country into the ground with nationalized elections. Weaponizing our elections and targeting political opponents has no place in Colorado. This is for the truth to come out. That’s why I’m running.”
Peters said she would put an end to “reckless” emergency regulations, calling Griswold the “queen” of such things.
“The present secretary of state, she just puts down edicts,” Peters said. “That has got to stop. There is no emergency. The only emergency is the one that she and others have created with this government overreach and corruption in the office of secretary of state.”
CAN’T RUN FOR BOTH POSITIONS
By law, entering the statewide race means Peters cannot simultaneously run for re-election as Mesa County clerk, leaving Bobbie Gross as the sole Republican candidate running for that job in the June primary.
Peters narrowly defeated Gross in the 2018 GOP primary, going on to be unopposed in the general election in November that year.
“I was looking forward to debates and campaigning with Tina as my opponent,” Gross said. “I hope our party won’t be divided now over who to support for Mesa County clerk and recorder. Experience and integrity are key to future success of the office.”
Peters joins three other Republicans who already are in the race for the GOP nomination to challenge Griswold, a Democrat whom Peters has repeatedly targeted over her insistence, without evidence, that something is amiss with the way Colorado conducts its elections.
Those three include former Jefferson County clerk and the former head of the Colorado Clerks Association, Pam Anderson. Also in the race are Francis Michael O’Donnell of Yuma County and David Winny of Colorado Springs.
In a recent visit to Grand Junction, Anderson said that while she agrees with the actions that Griswold has taken to remove Peters as the county’s designated election official, she would have done it differently.
“Coloradans continue to see what happens when these important positions are held by inexperienced and irresponsible politicians in pursuit of divisive and partisan ideological agendas,” Anderson said in a statement. “This office should be filled by trusted and proven professionals, not by politicians only interested in using it as a political football. I will be a fair referee, not fuel the fire of mistrust.”
CAMPAIGN MONEY
Currently, O’Donnell has collected the most money for his campaign since entering the race in December, but all $50,000 came in a loan to himself.
Anderson, meanwhile, has collected about $40,000 since October, $10,000 of which was in a loan to herself, while Winny only has about $3,600.
Griswold, however, has received more than $1.6 million in campaign contributions during this election cycle, spending only about $300,000. None of that money came from loans. She has no challenger for the primary.
Peters and others often have claimed that Griswold is being financed by George Soros, but the New York philanthropist and financial backer of Democratic causes has not contributed any money directly or indirectly to Griswold. His only contributions to candidates in Colorado totaled $2,000 to five Democrats in 2016.
In a statement, Griswold said Peters is unfit to serve as secretary of state.
“Peters compromised voting equipment to try to prove conspiracies, costing Mesa County taxpayers nearly one million dollars,” Griswold said. “She works with election deniers, spreads lies about elections, was removed from overseeing the 2021 Mesa County election, and is under criminal investigation by a grand jury.”
Peters is a fervent supporter of Trump, who has endorsed numerous far-right Republicans who have expressed support for candidates who likewise believe his election was stolen, including several statewide positions across the country such as secretaries of state.
Last week, Peters was arrested on two misdemeanor obstruction charges after the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office was serving a search warrant to obtain possible evidence that Peters improperly had video-recorded a court proceeding for Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, who is facing unrelated criminal charges.
Peters also is the subject of a grand jury investigation into tampering with election equipment and misconduct in office, and an FBI probe into possible wire fraud, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.
She also faces ethics and campaign finance complaints for allegedly accepting gifts in excess of state limits, and for failing to file numerous campaign finance reports.
Peters has not yet created a campaign finance account for her secretary of state bid, nor has she formally terminated her account for re-election as clerk.