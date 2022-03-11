After a night in jail Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was seen leaving the Mesa County custody Thursday evening.
That’s because Peters’ bond was set at a lower level than the original $500,000 cash bond given, an amount Peters couldn’t pay meaning she spent the night in the Mesa County jail Wednesday as a result. Peters remained in jail much of the day on Thursday.
Her Deputy Clerk, Belinda Knisley, saw her bond was lowered to a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, in part, because District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said she didn’t pose a flight risk. That means Knisley was able to leave the jail Thursday and will only have to pay the $10,000 if she misses a court date or violates the terms of her release.
Peters’ bond, however, was set at $25,000 as a cash or surety bond, but Judge Matthew Barrett ruled that it couldn’t come from a third party, such as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has offered to pay it.
The terms of both bonds also came with some strict conditions, including the pair staying away from each other, and staying away from most employees in the clerk’s office, including the office itself. Peters also is ordered not to leave the state, and to turn over her passport.
“I note that the allegations in this case are very serious, they are allegations that go to the very heart of her employment, and are alleged to have been acts that undermine the democratic process,” Barrett said during their bond and advisement hearing Thursday afternoon.
“I also find that Ms. Peters has allegedly engaged in an act of contemptuous conduct in this courtroom, and that she has allegedly engaged in an act of resisting arrest while a search warrant was attempting to be served upon her,” Barrett added. “All of these allegations suggest someone who may not and will not comply with bond conditions absent an appropriate bond being set.”
Still wearing their yellow jail garb, Peters and Knisley separately appeared before Barrett via WebEx from the jail.
Barrett is the same judge who is presiding over other charges that Knisley faces, that for felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime, charges that were filed in August after Knisley defied a county order to stay away from the clerk’s office. Trial dates for those charges have been set to start May 31.
Barrett also is the same judge that Peters is accused of lying to for allegedly video recording a court proceeding for Knisley, which led to her arrest and obstruction charges when Peters tried to prevent law enforcement from executing a search warrant for the iPad she allegedly used to record it.
Peters is to appear before Judge Bruce Raaum on those obstruction charges this morning, and before District Judge Valerie Robison on March 31 on a possible contempt of court charge for lying to Barrett, who recused himself from that case. Robison also is presiding over a lawsuit to permanently remove Peters and Knisley from overseeing future elections.
INDICTMENTS
The two 66-year-olds were indicted by a Mesa County grand jury on Wednesday on multiple felony and misdemeanor on charges of election equipment tampering and official misconduct.
Those charges, 16 in all, stem from the two for allegedly making copies of secure election equipment software and passwords, and revealed their contents to unauthorized people, according to their indictment.
That occurred during a “trusted build” of the machines in late May, a routine process that is done to upgrade computer software.
Weeks prior to that scheduled upgrade, Peters’ office was told, and instructed on exactly how, to back up election files, as is required by law.
That trusted build was to be conducted while security cameras are turned on, something the Mesa County clerk’s office had historically never turned off.
But on May 17, a week before that trusted build session, Knisley, at Peters’ direction, contacted the county Information Technology Department asking for them to be shut off, which was done, according to the indictment.
“A county IT employee who was assigned to handle the cameras testified (to the grand jury) that he had no memory of any prior request from the Mesa County Clerk’s Office to shut off any security surveillance camera,” the indictment reads. “By the end of the day on May 17, 2021, the security surveillance cameras protecting the secured elections areas were turned off and not operational from that point forward through the entire (May 26) trusted build install process.”
Three days before that trusted build, late on a Sunday night, Peters and two others accessed the secure election areas, doing so at a time when the cameras where turned off, the indictment says.
The other two were Sandra Brown, the now-fired election manager for Peters, and someone who was later identified as Gerald Wood, who had been issued a temporary security access card. But the indictment says that Wood, a Fruita resident, wasn’t there, nor was he the person introduced to a computer expert with the Secretary of State’s Office who came to Mesa County to conduct the upgrade, the indictment says.
The real identity of that person is not yet known.
Lindell, who said on his podcast Wednesday night that he likely would pay the bonds for Peters and Knisley, called the charges against them “trumped up,” saying that Peters had done nothing wrong. Lindell then attempted to dox the judge who signed the arrest warrant and set the high bond, posting the telephone number of District Judge Gretchen Larson.
That number, however, was to her main courtroom and not directly to the judge herself.
A recording on that number says the court no longer is taking calls, referring callers elsewhere to lodge any complaints on the Peters/Knisley bond.