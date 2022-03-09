A Mesa County grand jury Wednesday issued multiple felony and misdemeanor indictments against Clerk Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley for their alleged role in breaching election security last year.
The grand jury returned a 13-count indictment against the two related to an investigation of election equipment tampering and official misconduct. While there are 16 separate charges in all against the pair, some indict both simultaneously.
Overall, Peters faces seven felony counts and three misdemeanors, while Knisley is charged with four felony counts and two misdemeanors.
Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, a class 4 felony; two counts of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, a class 5 felony; criminal impersonation, a class 6 felony, conspiracy to commit impersonation, a class 6 felony; identity theft, a class 4 felony; first-degree official misconduct, a class 2 misdemeanor; violation of duty, a misdemeanor; and failing to comply with the secretary of state, a misdemeanor.
Knisley faces three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, a class 4 felony; one count of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, a class 5 felony; violation of duty, a misdemeanor; and failing to comply with the secretary of state, a misdemeanor.
If convicted on all charges, and if they run consecutively, Peters faces a maximum penalty of 28 years in jail and $2.7 million in fines, while Knisley could see a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison and $2 million in fines.
In a lengthy statement, Peters said the charges were politically motivated, saying they were coming from people who oppose former President Donald Trump, are Democrats or are establishment Republicans bent to get her out of the way.
"Using a grand jury to formalize politically motivated accusations against candidates is (a) tactic long employed by the Democrat Party," Peters said in the statement.
"Using legal muscle to indict political opponents during an election isn't new strategy, but it's easier to execute when you have a district attorney who despises President Trump and any constitutional conservative like myself who continues to demand all election evidence be made available to the public," Peters added. "But a grand jury is one of the last cards the Democrats have to play here."
In a joint statement, Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, a Republican, and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, said their investigation is ongoing, and more people may be charged.
"Yesterday, the Mesa County grand jury returned an indictment after the presentation of evidence in an ongoing investigation into the alleged election system breach in Mesa County," the two said in the statement. "The grand jury, randomly selected from the same pool of citizens that elected Clerk Tina Peters and chosen months before any of these alleged offenses occurred, concluded there is probable cause that Clerk Peters and Deputy Clerk Knisley committed crimes."
MORE QUESTIONS ARISE
The indictment raises more questions about what actually took place last year, and who else may have been involved when the pair, with the aid of others, made images of election equipment and secure passwords during a routine computer upgrade, which later appeared in multiple election fraud conspiracy theory social media sites and a so-called cyber symposium hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an event in which Peters participated.
Peters and others had taken before-and-after images of election equipment software during a routine upgrade of the system known as a "trusted build" last May. Those images later were displayed during the South Dakota cyber event. The images included "propriety" software owned by Dominion Voting Systems, according to the indictment.
The indictment says that Peters and others had entered secure areas of the elections office late on a Sunday night to make those images. That occurred after Knisley, at the direction of Peters, had cameras in the room turned off, which normally are on 365 days a year.
"Beginning in April 2021 and in advance of the May 25-26, 2021 trusted build, Tina Peters and Belinda Knisley, either as principal actors and/or acting as complicators, devised and executed a deceptive scheme which was designed to influence public servants, breach security protocols, exceed permissible access to voting equipment, and set in motion the eventual distribution of confidential information to unauthorized people," the indictment reads.
"Furthermore, these defendants, without permission or lawful authorization, also used the name and personal identifying information of Gerald 'Jerry' Wood to further their criminal scheme," the indictment adds. "This unlawful use of Mr. Wood's identity by Tina Peters and Belinda Knisley also subjected Mr. Wood to various forms of liability and criminal exposure."
KEY CARD MYSTERY
The indictment goes on to say that Wood, a Fruita resident, testified before the grand jury that he was not present when those images were made. Still, an access key card that had been issued in his name, authorized by Peters and Knisley, was used on several occasions in secure areas of the elections office, including meeting with officials with the Secretary of State's Office during the May trusted build session, which was a routine upgrade of the computer system, the indictment reads.
At that time, someone whom Peters and Knisley introduced to state officials as "Gerald Wood" was present during the trusted build. That person, Peters or Knisley, also made unauthorized photographic copies of secure passwords to the system, passwords that later were shown on a conspiracy theory social media posting, which is what first alerted state officials about the whole thing.
The identity of the person who assisted Peters and Knisley while using Wood's name hasn't yet been made public.
Arrest warrants have been issued for the pair, and a $500,000 cash bond was imposed on both. That warrant "commands" law enforcement to arrest the two, but their attorneys were told they would be allowed to turn themselves in rather than being physically arrested by a police officer or sheriff's deputy.
Knisley turned herself in by early afternoon Wednesday; Peters did so hours later. Neither posted bond, and spent the night in the Mesa County jail.
The charges are separate from other legal issues the two face, including felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime charges against Knisley, and two misdemeanor obstruction charges against Peters.
The two, along with others, also are the subject of an FBI investigation on alleged wire fraud and other possible charges. One of those other people is Sherronna Bishop, a Garfield County resident who has been a trusted advisor to Peters since the beginning, including attending the Lindell event with her. Like Peters, she, too, was the subject of an FBI search warrant in November.
Bishop was the initial campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, but the two have since had a falling out after Boebert said shortly after those FBI searches that Rubinstein "was being responsible in his approach" of the case.
Beyond that, Peters also is facing a lawsuit seeking to remove her permanently as the county's chief election official as a result of her alleged actions last year, a campaign finance lawsuit for failure to report donations, a possible contempt of court citation, two ethics complaints and a lawsuit filed by her former husband, Thomas, over a Grand Valley home he owns that she had transferred to herself.
Knisley is to appear in court for an advisement hearing later today.
Peters currently is running for the GOP nomination for secretary of state. If she is convicted on any one of the felony charges, not only would she lose the right to vote, but also would be barred from serving in elected office.
In a statement by the Colorado Republican Party on Wednesday, Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown called on Peters to drop out of that race, saying doing so would be best for the party.
Peters, however, said if candidates "followed Brown's opinion and suspended their campaigns each time the Democrat-controlled power structure accused them of something, the we would never have any real Republican candidates running."