Tina Peters

In a screenshot, Tina Peters speaks to attendees Wednesday at a Constitutional Sheriff’s & Peace Officers Association conference in Las Vegas. According to provisions in her bond release on multiple felony charges, she was not allowed to leave Colorado without permission from the court.

Indicted former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has officially launched her campaign to become the new chair of the Colorado Republican Party.

Peters is among a growing number of Republicans who are hoping to replace outgoing chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown, who decided not to seek a second term in that position amidst pressure from far-right sections of the party. Brown was the lead advocate and promoter for the numerous "personhood" ballot measures to end abortions in the state a decade ago.

