In a screenshot, Tina Peters speaks to attendees Wednesday at a Constitutional Sheriff’s & Peace Officers Association conference in Las Vegas. According to provisions in her bond release on multiple felony charges, she was not allowed to leave Colorado without permission from the court.
Indicted former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has officially launched her campaign to become the new chair of the Colorado Republican Party.
Peters is among a growing number of Republicans who are hoping to replace outgoing chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown, who decided not to seek a second term in that position amidst pressure from far-right sections of the party. Brown was the lead advocate and promoter for the numerous "personhood" ballot measures to end abortions in the state a decade ago.
In a press release, Peters said she would battle against all-mail voting, ballot drop-off boxes and open primaries for GOP candidates, cutting out unaffiliated voters casting ballots in Republican Party races.
"We as Republicans all know that our election system has been hijacked," Peters said in a statement. "We have lost the ballot box. We must turn to the new battlefield, the jury box."
Peters is joined by a growing list of failed GOP candidates for various state and national offices, including former state Sen. Kevin Lundberg, R-Loveland, and former Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, who ran a failed bid to oust U.S. Rep. Ken Lamborn, who represents the 5th Congressional District.
Peters and her supporters denounced Burton Brown months ago when she advised Republican candidates for various offices to steer clear of election deniers such as Peters, saying that won't help them win elections. That advice proved to be true. Numerous election-denying candidates in the state and nationwide lost their races, including Peters, who ran for the GOP nomination for Colorado Secretary of State, coming in a distant second place.
Last week, the failed GOP candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, also an election denier who has repeatedly said she believes the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, did a robocall on behalf of Peters' bid for GOP chair, the vote for which is scheduled for March 11 in Loveland.
In her release, Peters said she also would work against such things as multiple day voting, ranked choice voting, red flag laws, protecting the GOP caucus and advancing a "true" American First policy, a nationalist policy first promoted by Democratic President Woodrow Wilson before World War I that now focuses on isolationist policies advanced by former GOP President Donald Trump.
"I took an oath to defend and uphold the Colorado and U.S. Constitutions," Peters said. "I will fight to protect our constitutional rights. Colorado needs a fighter for chairman, and I am that person. No more paper tigers. I, Tina Peters, am that fighter. I love you. Let's go Colorado."