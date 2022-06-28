Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters finished far behind in her bid to be the Republican Party’s nominee for Colorado Secretary of State.
Peters trailed former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson by a wide margin, which would give her the right to run against the current Democrat in that office, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is running for reelection unopposed. The Associated Press called the race for Anderson around 8 p.m.
Part of that was possible because of the votes that went to the third candidate in the race, Yuma County resident Michael O’Donnell, who picked up more votes than Peters, splitting the ticket and leaving her in third place.
Unofficial results have Anderson winning with 44% of the vote, while O’Donnell pulled in 29% over Peters’ 27%.
“There are clear differences between my vision for the office of secretary of state and my opponents, Republican or Democrat,” Anderson said. “As an election official for nearly 20 years and having represented one of the most politically diverse counties in the country, I know that as Coloradans we share the most important values as Americans, for accessible, accurate and fair elections.”
Like Peters, O’Donnell has said many things are wrong with the way Colorado conducts elections, but he hasn’t gone so far as to say it was stolen from former President Donald Trump as Peters has.
As a result of having election computer hard drives copied, and then allowing those images and secure passwords to be made public, Peters and her chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, are facing a 13-count criminal indictment. If convicted of a felony, she wouldn’t have been allowed to serve in elected office.
Although Anderson has aired some campaign ads on social media claiming that Peters, Griswold and President Joe Biden have “introduced fraud” into the elections, she has not been espousing claims of widespread fraud as Peters has.
“Voter confidence has been shaken, and well-meaning people do have questions and concerns,” Anderson said. “I won’t shy away from these debates and will support local election officials through reliance on evidence-based elections, adherence to the law, training, and funding sources. I will be a fair referee for Colorado.”
Anderson also has said that while she would have done it differently, she would have taken similar stems against Peters that Griswold did.
At a watch party in Douglas County, Peters told reporters with Colorado Public Radio “All I can say is I’m going to keep fighting. They’re cheating and we’re going to prove it once again like we already have.”
During the campaign, Peters tried to tie Anderson with a nonprofit group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg that she claimed worked to undermine the nation’s elections in other states.
While Anderson is secretary of that group, known as the Center for Tech and Civic Life, the group offered grants to elections offices in multiple states, red and blue. The group was pulled into an election fraud conspiracy theory in Wisconsin that claimed it and Zuckerberg were working to alter election outcomes in 2020.
Anderson, who has been on temporary leave from the group for some time, said the group’s mission is to help election officials get the equipment and training they need to conduct accurate and secure elections. She said it’s no much different that what the Colorado County Clerks Association does, a group she also lead for a time.
The group Citizens for Election Integrity also aired ads attacking Anderson for her affiliation with the Zuckerberg group to no avail.