FILE — Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., on June 28, 2022. State officials announced that Peters, a prominent Colorado election conspiracy theorist, will get a recount after all, now that she has raised $256,000 to pay for the review of her loss in the Republican primary for secretary of state. The Secretary of State’s office says it’ll perform the recount by Aug. 4.
Thomas Peipert
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tina Peters, then a candidate for Colorado secretary of state, says good night to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia on June 28. Peters lost her bid for the GOP nomination.
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters lost her recounted bid for the Republican Party’s nomination for secretary of state in June by the same 88,579 vote margin that was reported on election night.
Because Elbert County discovered 37 uncounted ballots cast during the primary, both Peters and the ultimate winner of the race, Pamela Anderson, each gained 13 more votes, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said Thursday.
The third candidate in the race, Michael O’Donnell, won 11 more votes, according to the final results of a recount of the race that Peters tried to block by filing a lawsuit Thursday, despite paying $255,912 to fund it.
As a result, Peters narrowly edged out O’Donnell for second place with the same 28.86%-to-28.08% reported the first time. Anderson earned 43.06%, and will go on to face Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat, in the November general election.
Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder, who similarly made copies of election hard drives but did not reveal them to outsiders as Peters did, reported to the state that his office had discovered the unopened ballots while preparing to store all ballots. While they were not counted during the primary, they were in the recount, state elections officials said.
In a lawsuit challenging the recount, which names Griswold and the clerks in 63 of the state’s 64 counties, except herself, Peters claims that the state failed to follow Colorado laws governing recounts.
She’s also asking the Denver District Court to foot the bill for the recount cost, even though state law is clear that such costs are to be paid by candidates whose election results aren’t within one half of a percent.
Peters lost to Anderson, a former Jefferson County clerk, by more than 14%.
Peters had been removed as the county’s designated official earlier this year while she faces 10 felony and misdemeanor charges of tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office.
Peters’ lawsuit also alleges that the Dominion Voting System machines used in 62 of the 64 counties are vulnerable to outside influence, though she offers no evidence that actually occurred.
The same suit, which also names Mesa County Director of Elections Brandi Bantz, includes the two counties, Garfield and Douglas, that use Clear Ballot tabulation machines instead of Dominion.
“Petitioner has ‘reasonable grounds to believe’ that her recount is not being conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner, particularly in light of the failure of the respondents to follow Colorado law requiring that a comparison be made,” Peters’ Texas attorney, Nicholas Armer, wrote in the lawsuit.
Not only is Peters asking for the money she paid to conduct the recount be returned to her, she’s also asking the court to pay for any expenses for a new, hand-counted one. That money is to be distributed to the counties to cover their costs for doing the recount.
Matt Crane, executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association, said the recount was completely unnecessary given its results, saying they showed once again that the state’s election system is accurate.
“She has found it to her advantage, and to the advantage of other election deniers, to perpetuate conspiracies rather than facts,” said Crane, Republican.
“The recount she asked for showed she lost, just as our post-election audits already held in every county and certified by volunteer citizen canvass boards found,” he added. “Clerk Peters’ attempt to concoct a reason for this recount is window dressing for the larger effort to undermine confidence in our elections.”
Since the primary election on June 28, when Peters lost the race, she’s collected more money into her campaign account than she did before the primary. In that time, she’s collected more than $500,000, nearly all of which came from out of state.
Since entering the race in February, she’s collected a total of $735,000, according to her latest campaign finance report filed earlier this week. Anderson has collected about $150,000 since entering the race late last year, while Griswold has about $516,000 in her account. She’s raised more than $3.2 million since first getting elected nearly four years ago.
Peters’ recount was the only one statewide, but not the only one.
One candidate for the Colorado Senate in El Paso County, Lynda Zamora Wilson, also paid the required $20,000 for a recount. That candidate’s loss, too, was upheld. She lost her primary race against state Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Colorado Springs, by more than 33% of the vote.